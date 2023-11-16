Anzeige
WKN: 924848 | ISIN: NO0003054108 | Ticker-Symbol: PND
Tradegate
16.11.23
16:16 Uhr
15,865 Euro
-0,265
-1,64 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MOWI ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOWI ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,77515,97018:12
15,83515,97518:12
GlobeNewswire
16.11.2023 | 17:58
74 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in Mowi due to dividend (267/23)

The Board of Mowi ASA (Mowi) has resolved on November 7, 2023 to distribute a
quarterly dividend of NOK 1.50 per share. The Ex-date is November 17, 2023.
According to NASDAQ Derivatives Markets Rules and Regulations A.3.4.7,
adjustment for ordinary dividend shall be made for underlying specified with
100 % dividend adjustment in the Quotation list. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has
carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in Mowi
(MOWI). 

For further information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1178951
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
