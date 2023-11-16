Reborn Cabinets: Reborn Home Solutions Participates in Operation Home Renovation, Honoring a Hero

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Reborn Home Solutions is proud to announce its annual Operation Home Renovation, a heartwarming initiative aimed at giving back to the community by providing a deserving veteran with a brand-new shower. This year, Reborn has the privilege of honoring Mr. Harry Takeno, a veteran whose life story is a testament to resilience, dedication, and unwavering service to our country.

Operation Home Renovation 2023 Recipient

Mr. Harry Takeno of Anaheim, CA photographed with two Reborn Installers in front of his new shower.



After being born in a Japanese internment camp in Rivers, AZ, Harry Takeno, along with his family, was released and began their lives as citrus farmers in Southern California. Years later, as Harry became a young adult, he served with distinction in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1966-1972. One of Harry's most impressionable memories from his service was the training to serve as medical staff at the naval base during the Vietnam War. There, they treated many soldiers coming back from war with injuries. During his years of service, Harry began to build a diverse and fulfilling career with the Walt Disney Company, rising from a Disneyland ride attendant to playing a pivotal role in opening Walt Disney World in Florida. In a testament to his roots, Harry eventually returned to his family farm, taking over its operations in place of his father. To this day, he still tends to what remains of his family's farmland. Reborn is honored to be part of Harry's journey by providing him with a new shower, making his daily life more comfortable and enhancing the quality of his well-deserved retirement.

Operation Home Renovation is a testament to Reborn's commitment to giving back to those who have given so much for our country. To nominate a deserving veteran for next year's consideration, please visit reborncabinets.com/heroes.

For more information about Operation Home Renovation or Reborn Home Solutions, please contact: Allie LaBruna (alabruna@reborncabinets.com).

About Reborn Cabinets: Reborn Cabinets LLC, a Renovo Home Partners company, provides its signature cabinet refacing and one-day bathroom remodeling to customers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon, and Washington. More information can be found on its website at www.reborncabinets.com, or by calling 888-273-2676. Applicants interested in career opportunities are encouraged to apply online at www.rebornjobs.com.

About Renovo Home Partners: Renovo Home Partners is a direct-to-consumer platform focused on high-volume, quick-turn bath, window, cabinet refacing, siding, roofing and other remodeling services through its acquired network of top home services brands across the United States. For more information, visit the Renovo Home Partner website: www.renovohomepartners.com.

