In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of May 2, 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received the following transparency notification on November 10, 2023:

Transparency notification from BlackRock, Inc.

1. Summary of the notification

BlackRock, Inc. reported in a notification dated November 10, 2023, that on November 9, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, the shareholding of one of its affiliates (BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited) increased and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV (versus 2.99% in its previous notification dated October 16, 2023).

On November 9, 2023, BlackRock, Inc. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 8,123,118 shares with voting rights, representing 3.33% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), versus 8,141,745 shares representing 3.34% in its previous notification dated October 16, 2023.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) BlackRock, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Lenbachplatz 1 1st Floor, Munich, 80333-MN3, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 50 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Date on which the threshold is crossed

November 9, 2023

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0,00% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 112.844 83.042 0,03% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 272.912 271.541 0,11% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 234.588 238.474 0,10% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 54.568 54.703 0,02% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 1.878 1.878 0,00% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 7.315.516 7.324.041 3,00% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 149.439 149.439 0,06% Subtotal 8.141.745 8.123.118 3,33% TOTAL 8.123.118 0 3,33% 0,00%

B) Equivalent

financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise period

or date # voting rights

that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised % voting

rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors

(UK) Limited Securities Lent 140.397 0,06% physical BlackRock Financial

Management, Inc. Contract Difference 163 0,00% cash TOTAL 140.560 0,06%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting

rights % of

voting

rights CALCULATE 8.263.678 3,39%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see the full chain of control in "Chain of Control" tab.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited going above 3%. Additionally, total holdings for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited went above 3%.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

About Azelis

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 63 countries across the globe with over 3,800 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than 59,000 customers, supported by +2,700 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2022). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 65 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated, and unique digital service to local customers and attractive -business opportunities to principals. Top industry-rated by Sustainalytics, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

