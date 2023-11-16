DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Nov-2023 / 16:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st October 2023, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 95.51 pence*. For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust * the net asset value per ordinary share is not adjusted for the interim dividend of 2.12p declared on 25th October 2023 and due to be paid on 24th November 2023 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 3rd November 2023. The ex-dividend date was 2nd November 2023. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 7936 332 503 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

