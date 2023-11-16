DJ 2CRSi SA: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17 16-Nov-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17 Strasbourg (France), November 16, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the resumption of stock exchange listing from 9am on November 17. Following Euronext's approval, this resumption of stock exchange listing follows the publication and public availability of the definitive annual financial report for financial year 2022/23 (period from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023), including the final Statutory Auditors' reports. Next meeting: Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023. About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customised, eco-responsible high-performance IT servers. In the 2022-2023 financial year, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its range of innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to Euronext Growth in November 2022. For further information: 2crsi.com Contacts 2CRSi 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Philippe Steinmetz Stéphane Ruiz Michael Scholze Group Chief Financial Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations investors@2crsi.com sruiz@actifin.fr michael.scholze@actifin.fr 03 68 41 10 70 01 80 18 26 33 01 56 88 11 14

