2CRSi SA: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17 
16-Nov-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Press Release 
 
 
Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17 
 
 
Strasbourg (France), November 16, 2023 - 2CRSi (ISIN code: FR0013341781), designer and manufacturer of 
high-performance, energy-efficient IT solutions, announces the resumption of stock exchange listing from 9am on 
November 17. 
 
Following Euronext's approval, this resumption of stock exchange listing follows the publication and public 
availability of the definitive annual financial report for financial year 2022/23 (period from March 1, 2022 to 
February 28, 2023), including the final Statutory Auditors' reports. 
 
 
Next meeting: Annual General Meeting on November 30, 2023. 
 
About 2CRSi 
Founded in Strasbourg, the 2CRSi group designs, produces and markets customised, eco-responsible high-performance IT 
servers. In the 2022-2023 financial year, the Group generated sales of 184 million euros. The Group now markets its 
range of innovative solutions (computing, storage and networking) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed 
since June 2018 on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and its shares were transferred to 
Euronext Growth in November 2022. 
 
For further information: 2crsi.com 
 
Contacts 2CRSi 
 
2CRSi             Actifin         Actifin 
Philippe Steinmetz      Stéphane Ruiz      Michael Scholze 
Group Chief Financial Officer Financial Communication Financial Press Relations 
investors@2crsi.com      sruiz@actifin.fr    michael.scholze@actifin.fr 
03 68 41 10 70        01 80 18 26 33     01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Resumption of stock exchange listing from November 17 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: AL2SI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1775555 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1775555 16-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775555&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2023 11:40 ET (16:40 GMT)

