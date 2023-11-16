Anzeige
WKN: A2PSEA | ISIN: FR0013447729 | Ticker-Symbol: 1VRA
Tradegate
16.11.23
16:53 Uhr
31,860 Euro
-0,940
-2,87 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VERALLIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERALLIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,60031,74018:44
31,56031,70018:45
Dow Jones News
16.11.2023 | 18:16
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Verallia France and Charwood Energy partner in a project to develop a syngas production plant 
16-Nov-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, 16 November 2023 
 
 
Verallia France and Charwood Energy partner in a project to develop a syngas production plant and accelerate the 
reduction of the environmental footprint of 
the Cognac site (16) 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in customised biomass energy solutions, and 
Verallia, the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products, 
through its French subsidiary, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding for a project to develop a 
plant to produce syngas, a renewable gas generated by the pyrogasification of biomass. 
Verallia uses natural gas to manufacture its glass products (melting at around 1,550°C), operating 24 hours a day, 365 
days a year. Committed from 2020 onwards through its mission "Re-imagining glass to build a sustainable future", the 
Group aims to reduce its CO2 emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 46% in 2030 compared to 2019 and to become a driving force 
in the transformation of the glass packaging sector. 
With this in mind, at its Cognac site, the French subsidiary of the Verallia Group wants to substitute syngas for some 
of the fossil energy it uses in its production and enrich it to adapt it to the specific technical features of its 
manufacturing process. 
To achieve this, Verallia France has signed a memorandum of understanding with Charwood Energy for the development of a 
syngas production plant with a capacity of over 3MWth at its Cognac site. The conclusion of this development phase 
should lead to the signature of a direct purchase contract to supply this site with syngas. 
The plant will comprise a biomass reception and preparation unit, an oxygen production unit, a syngas production line, 
syngas storage, a thermal energy network, a syngas distribution network and a biochar packaging line. The syngas 
enrichment tests will take place at Charwood Energy's R&D centre in Colpo, Brittany, using a dedicated pilot gasifier. 
If development is successful, construction of the plant is scheduled to start in April 2024, with commissioning in 
summer 2025. 
Philippe Coltat Gran, Director of the Cognac site, comments: "In line with the Group's CSR strategy, our site is 
pioneering the development of alternative energy sources to reduce its environmental footprint. The solution for 
producing syngas, a renewable energy, proposed by Charwood Energy, fits in perfectly with this approach, and we are 
convinced of the long-term benefits that installing a syngas plant on our site could bring. This plant, which will 
complement the electric furnace due to come on stream in 2024, illustrates our determination to make Cognac a committed 
site." 
Nicolas Rident, General manager of Charwood Energy added: "We are very pleased to be able to support Verallia in its 
decarbonisation process at its historic site in Cognac, and to work alongside the operational teams to offer a 
tailor-made solution for the production of renewable gas which would aim to diversify the energy mix of the Cognac 
plant." 
About Verallia 
At Verallia, our mission is to re-imagine glass to build a sustainable future. We want to redefine the way glass is 
produced, reused and recycled, making it the most sustainable packaging material in the world. We make common cause 
with our customers, suppliers and other partners throughout our value chain to develop new, healthy and sustainable 
solutions for everyone. 
With around 10,000 employees and 34 glass plants in 12 countries, we are Europe's leading and the world's third-largest 
producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products, offering innovative, customised and environmentally 
friendly solutions to more than 10,000 companies worldwide. 
Verallia produces more than 17 billion glass bottles and jars a year and generated revenue of EUR3.4 billion in 2022. 
Verallia is listed in compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA - ISIN: FR0013447729) and 
is listed in the following indices: STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All-Tradable. 
Media relations 
Annabel Fuder, Sarah Nascimento and Anne Mauvieux - verallia@wellcom.fr - +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
Investor relations 
CHARWOOD ENERGY - investisseur@charwood.energy - +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 
SEITOSEI  -- ACTIFIN - Ghislaine Gasparetto - charwood@actifin.fr - +33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 
Media relations 
SEITOSEI  -- ACTIFIN - Michael Scholze - michael.scholze@actifin.fr - +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Verallia France and Charwood Energy partner in a project to develop a syngas production plant 
=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1775569 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1775569 16-Nov-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1775569&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 16, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
