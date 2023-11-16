Anzeige
Azerion Group NV: All resolutions approved at EGM

Amsterdam, 16 November 2023 - Azerion Group N.V. announces that all resolutions were approved at its EGM today. Voting results of the EGM are published on the company's website.

About Azerion
Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 26 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com


