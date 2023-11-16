Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 16.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907048 | ISIN: FR0000035370 | Ticker-Symbol: 1DJ
Frankfurt
16.11.23
09:15 Uhr
21,150 Euro
-0,050
-0,24 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASTIDE LE CONFORT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,15021,65018:45
Actusnews Wire
16.11.2023 | 18:23
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASTIDE: Dynamic 7% growth in first-quarter 2023-2024 / 2023-2024 targets confirmed

Caissargues, November 16, 2023

In € millions2022-2023 published2022-2023* restated2023-2024 publishedChange
First-quarter revenue
(at September 30)		122.0119.5127.9+7.0%

* Revenue restated for Livramedom revenue, Livramedom having been sold in May 2, 2023, for better comparability

Groupe Bastide posted a solid first-quarter performance, with revenue up 7.0% to €127.9 million. This performance benefited from €2.4 million in contributions from companies acquired over the past year, in particular Probace and Oxigo.

Organic growth1 came to 5.3% for the quarter and was driven by the more technical business activities such as "Respiratory" and "Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy", which posted organic growth of 10.5% and now represent 60% of Group sales. The "Homecare" business maintained the same almost stable trend seen in previous quarters, in a market that has now returned to normal following the health crisis.

International activities continued to increase in line with the Group's development strategy and now represent close to 18% of revenue (compared to 17.5% in Q1 2022-2023).

Breakdown of revenue by business

"Homecare" revenue totaled €51.6 million, down 1.4% like-for-like and as reported.

  • In healthcare institutions, the Group recorded revenue of €22.8 million, down 4.2% (down 4.3% on an organic basis), partly due to delay in equipment renewals in the segment, particularly in Switzerland.
  • Stores/online revenue rose by 1.0% to €28.8 million like-for-like and as reported, driven by in-store activity.

The "Respiratory" business remained buoyant. With sales up 13.0% (up 12.2% on an organic basis) to €43.0 million, this strategic business now accounts for over 50% of home healthcare services. This performance was driven by robust growth in France, the UK and Canada. Bastide is also reaping the rewards of its targeted external growth strategy, with a very good performance by Dutch company Oxigo, consolidated since July 1, 2023, and the contribution from 4SMed, consolidated since October 1, 2022.

The "Nutrition-Perfusion-Stomatherapy" business reported revenue of €33.2 million, up 14.1% (up 8.3% on an organic basis). The Group is reaping the rewards of its development in the "Diabetes" and "Nutrition-Perfusion" businesses.

2023-2024 outlook confirmed

In light of its solid fundamentals and strong first-quarter performance, particularly in home healthcare services, the Group confirms its annual revenue target of €540 million (excluding new external growth operations) and a recurring operating margin at least equal to that achieved for fiscal year 2022-2023, i.e., 8.4%.

The Group's 2023-2024 priorities are reducing its debt and expanding internationally in high-tech, high value-added businesses. With a view to strengthening its financial structure, Groupe Bastide has finalized the issue of the €27.6 million government-backed Recovery Bond (Obligation Relance, announced at the time of its 2022-2023 annual results) with Turenne and Tikehau.

NEXT RESULTS:

Half-year 2023-2024 revenue on Wednesday, February 15, 2024

after the close of trading.

1 Organic growth calculated at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, restating 2023-2024 for the contribution of companies acquired within the last 12 months and restating 202-2023 for the contribution of assets sold within the last 12 months

About Groupe Bastide Le Confort Médical

Created in 1977 by Guy Bastide, Groupe Bastide is a leading European provider of home healthcare services. Present in 8 countries, Bastide develops a permanent quality approach and is committed to providing medical devices and associated services that best meet patients' needs in key health areas: diabetes, nutrition, infusion, respiratory care, stomatherapy and urology. Bastide is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000035370, Reuters BATD.PA, - Bloomberg BLC: FP).

Groupe BastideActus Finance

Vincent Bastide/Olivier Jourdanney
T. +33 (0)4 66 38 68 08
www.bastide-groupe.fr
Analyst-Investor
Hélène de Watteville
T. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
Press - Media
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
T. +33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nG1tZpWblpycnnCbl8pnZ2dkbZyXlZPHa2GdmZJplZvFm3Jkx5qTaMqcZnFjnmpp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-82953-ca-t1-2023-2024-v5_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.