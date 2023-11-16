Upland

Upland and Polemo Games Forge the Future of Gaming: A Revolution in Immersive Gameplay, Community, and Ownership



16-Nov-2023 / 18:40 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY UPLAND Palo Alto, California | November 16, 2023 12:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Upland , the Web3 mobile strategy game, introduces a new gaming experience, Polemo Games , an innovative gaming platform that seamlessly merges immersive gameplay, blockchain technology, and play-to-earn mechanics with polemology - the study of war and combat. Built on the Upland platform with player access to the game from its virtual real-world map, the game is hosted in a fully immersive, rich virtual environment and focused on community building and asset ownership, in order to create a more inclusive and rewarding gaming landscape for developers and players alike. As Upland continues its mission to build the largest digital open economy, Polemo Games is another opportunity for Upland to boost the utility of its native token Spark by allowing the game creators to build additional assets for player engagement and ownership. At the heart of Polemo Games is a blockchain-powered economy that enables players to own their in-game assets, including weapons and characters, and earn real value as they progress through the game. Blockchain powers play-to-earn mechanics where players can earn crypto rewards for the time they play the game, while non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are used to represent the in-game assets. And just like Upland itself, there's a strong emphasis on community building with numerous built-in social features that help to foster a sense of camaraderie and engagement among players. Upland players will be able to access Polemo Games from within the platform, specifically Arlington, Texas, the digital representation of its real world counterpart on the Upland map, on which the game developers have built the Polemo MetaFort. When players enter the fort, they will be able to compete in various mini-games, with the mini shooting range game, X Polemo Range available at launch. As they begin, players will be able to spend their UPX tokens to acquire exclusive weapon packs, within which are in-game items that support the player's speed, accuracy, and strategic skills based on the weapon's rarity, in order to test their strategic skills against the rest of the Upland community and compete for UPX and other prizes. "Polemo Games is driven by a passion for gaming and a commitment to redefining the industry, says Sean Marra, CEO Polemo Games. "Our platform empowers gamers and developers, creating a more equitable and enjoyable gaming experience for all." Polemo Games is deeply committed to the values of decentralization, inclusivity, and innovation. It is poised to revolutionize the way gamers play, connect, and earn within the gaming universe. Upland players can experience the thrill of the X Polemo Range now via the Polemo MetaFort at its Arlington address, 3000 East Pioneer PKWY, Arlington TX. The shooting range mini game at X Polemo Range is accessible across multiple platforms including PC, mobile, and consoles. To learn more about Upland, join the community from the website - www.upland.me and follow Upland on X (formerly Twitter) and Discord . Upland is also available for download on iOS and Android devices from the App Store and Google Play . Upland recently announced its plan to make its utility token Spark (converted to "Sparklet" on Ethereum) tradable on exchanges and published a White Paper which has already been approved by an 87% majority by the community. To read the Sparklet White Paper and follow the announcements of Upland's utility token, refer to the Sparklet pages on the Upland website www.upland.me/sparklet . About Upland Upland, web3 mobile strategy game, is a blockchain-based platform mapped to the real world on a mission to build the largest digital open economy. Our ecosystem is a diverse community of players, entrepreneurs, creators, developers, and brands, all benefiting from true ownership and guaranteed intellectual property rights powered by blockchain technology. Currently, Upland is one of the most widely-used web3 platforms with over 3 million registered accounts, nearly 300,000 landowners, and have sold more than 6 million NFTs. Our platform offers various activities for players and creators, including virtual property trading, world-building, collecting, and fun competitions like car racing. Metaverse entrepreneurs can also operate their own shops, contributing to our thriving economy powered by UPX, our native currency which serves as a medium of exchange, and Spark, a utility token that fuels the value creation by the highly-engaged community. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley, with additional offices in Las Vegas, Ukraine, and Brazil. Upland was founded by serial entrepreneurs in July 2018 and launched in June 2019. Upland is accessible on the web, the App Store, and Google Play, allowing users from around the world to experience the metaverse. About Polemo Games Polemo Games (Polemo.Games) is an innovative gaming platform that seamlessly integrates blockchain technology, social networking, and play-to-earn mechanics with a focus on polemology - the study of war and combat. It offers an immersive gaming experience, fosters community building, and empowers players with true asset ownership. Polemo Games aims to create a more inclusive and rewarding gaming landscape for both developers and players alike. Contact Details Lindsay Anne Aamodt lindsay.a@upland.me Top of FormBottom of Form



