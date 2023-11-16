MetaWin

MetaWin Unveils 'MetaWin Millionaire': A Revolutionary $1 Million Cryptocurrency Giveaway



16-Nov-2023 / 18:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY METAWIN London, United Kingdom | November 16, 2023 09:07 AM Eastern Standard Time MetaWin , a trailblazer in the digital competitions arena, today announced the launch of its most ambitious event to date - the MetaWin Millionaire . This groundbreaking competition offers participants a chance to win $1 million in USDC Stablecoin, marking a new epoch in online competitions. A Game-Changing Event in the Blockchain Space MetaWin Millionaire is not just a competition, it's a revolution in the digital contest landscape. Hosted entirely on-chain, this event exemplifies transparency and fairness through blockchain technology. It's open to everyone, with free entry requiring only the payment of a nominal Ethereum gas fee to register. Ensuring absolute impartiality, MetaWin employs Chainlink's renowned on-chain random number generator to select the winner. This third-party integration underlines MetaWin's commitment to unquestionable fairness and legitimacy in its competitions. As the clock ticks down with just 37 days left, excitement mounts. The much-anticipated draw will take place on December 22, 2023, at 4 PM Eastern. The winner will witness a life-changing moment as $1 million in cryptocurrency instantly transfers into their wallet from the smart contract. A Legacy of Successful Competitions MetaWin is no stranger to hosting high-stake competitions. With over 16,500 contests completed, including NFTs and cryptocurrency giveaways, MetaWin has already changed lives. The biggest win to date has been an impressive 150ETH ($300K), setting the stage for the massive million-dollar event. Join the Race For a Chance to Become a Millionaire Currently, with 2,363 participants and counting, MetaWin invites everyone to join this extraordinary opportunity. It's more than a competition; it's a chance to be part of blockchain history and potentially turn your life around with a million-dollar reward. To enter, users can visit MetaWin.com and connect with their favorite Web3 wallet to register their entry today. About MetaWin MetaWin is at the forefront of on-chain competition platforms, revolutionizing how digital contests are conducted. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, MetaWin provides a transparent, fair, and thrilling competition experience. With a history of significant giveaways and a commitment to innovation, MetaWin is reshaping the future of online competitions. For more information visit MetaWin's: Official Website | Discord | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram Contact Details MetaWin MetaWin Team press@metawin.inc Company Website https://metawin.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



