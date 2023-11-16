Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that Clayton Fisher has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company and has joined the board of directors.

Mark Fields commented: "I welcome the addition of Clayton to Discovery Harbour. His experience in the capital markets and knowledge of the mineral exploration industry will be a strong complement to the Company."

Mr. Fisher has 15 years of experience in the financial services and capital markets sectors. During his time as an Investment Advisor with Raymond James Ltd., Mr. Fisher evaluated and financed numerous mineral exploration companies. Mr. Fisher has previously held CEO, director and advisory roles for private and public corporations. He holds a degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Victoria. Mr. Fisher's appointment is subject to TSXV approval.

In light of Mr. Fisher's appointment, Rodney Stevens has resigned as the Interim Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Corporate Secretary of the Company but remains a director of the Company. The Company also announces that Andrew Hancharyk has resigned as a director of the Company due to other commitments. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hancharyk for his dedication and service to the Company during his long tenure as a director, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. Mr. Fields commented: "I would also like to recognize the many contributions of Andrew Hancharyk during his tenure as a director of Discovery Harbour. His insights and contributions have been greatly appreciated over the years."

