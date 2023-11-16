eGroup | Enabling Technologies Earns Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program Solutions Partner Designation for Data & AI

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / eGroup Enabling Technologies, a?9x Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner and leading Managed Services Provider, announces that they have been recognized and?endorsed by Microsoft through the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program as a Solutions Partner for Data & AI (Azure). This prestigious designation underscores their unwavering commitment to?providing innovative data and AI solutions to their customers,?showcasing their deep technical?expertise, and setting them apart as a leader in the field.?

The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program offers designations aligned with Microsoft solution areas to recognize the broad technical?capabilities and demonstrated success of its partners in delivering technology solutions.?

As a Data & AI (Azure) Solutions Partner,?eGroup | Enabling Technologies excels in helping customers manage their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions.??

The eGroup | Enabling Technologies team has demonstrated their ability to:?

Analyze existing workloads, generate schema models, and perform extract, transform, and load (ETL) operations to migrate data to cloud-based data warehouses, enabling cloud-based analytics solutions.?

Plan and deliver tailored Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks.?

Enable customer adoption of AI and implement Azure solutions for AI-powered apps and machine learning life cycles.?

Achieving the Data & AI (Azure) Solutions Partner designation means that eGroup | Enabling Technologies has not only met the expectations of the program but has also proven, through their customer engagements, their ability to deliver exceptional solutions that lead to customer success.?

"Our recognition as a Data & AI (Azure) Solutions Partner by Microsoft is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge data and AI solutions to our clients. This designation allows us to leverage Microsoft's technology and our expertise to surface business insights and develop innovative solutions for our clients, in partnership with Microsoft." -?Christine?Esterling, Vice President, Solutions & Success at?eGroup | Enabling Technologies.?

This recognition reaffirms their dedication to helping clients harness the power of data and AI to drive?successful business outcomes. It positions them to better serve both their prospective and?existing clients by offering innovative, secure, and scalable solutions backed by Microsoft's industry-leading?expertise and resources.?

About?eGroup | Enabling Technologies:?

eGroup | Enabling Technologies is a leading provider of IT solutions and Managed Services that empower organizations to achieve their business?objectives. With a focus on?Data and AI, Cloud,?Cybersecurity, and?Digital transformation,?eGroup | Enabling Technologies helps clients harness the power of technology to drive innovation, enhance security, and?optimize operations.

