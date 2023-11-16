Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers: Mark Roman Achieves Recertification as a Specialist in Civil Trial Practice

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Roman Austin Personal Injury Lawyers?? is pleased to announce that the firm's founder, Mark Roman, has just obtained recertification from the Board of Legal Specialization and Education of the Florida Bar. He has been recertified as a specialist in civil trial practice through 2028.

Board certification is a highly coveted distinction for select Florida lawyers. Less than 2% of attorneys in our state have obtained board certification. The Florida Bar states that "board certification is a direct reflection of a commitment to excellence and professionalism in the practice of law." As acknowledged by the Supreme Court of Florida, board certification carries the distinction of having special knowledge, skills, and proficiency in civil trial law - as well as character, ethics, and a reputation for professionalism.

In order to seek board certification, a Florida lawyer must practice for many years, conduct jury trials as lead attorney, attend many hours of continuing legal education, and be anonymously evaluated by fellow lawyers and judges. In order to become recertified, a lawyer must satisfy rigorous standards every five years. Mark Roman, who has been board-certified since 2008, remains fully committed to maintaining the certification program's high standards.

