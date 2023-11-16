INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Advanced Design & Manufacturing Toronto Wraps with Doubled Attendance

The premier event for international manufacturing in Ontario noted record growth in attendees.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Advanced Design and Manufacturing Expo Toronto (ADM Toronto) ,?Canada's leading conference and exhibition for the latest trends and technological innovations in the design and manufacturing industries, convened in Toronto with over 4,000 attendees, an increase of over 100% from the previous year's edition in 2021.

The biennial show, which alternates years with ADM Montréal, brought together manufacturing industry professionals and suppliers for three days to discuss the latest innovations shaping the future in advanced design and manufacturing across automation, robotics, energy efficiency, packaging, plastics, processing and more, with over 300 exhibitors. Top companies in attendance included ABB, Automha Americas, Beckhoff Automation Ltd., Caxton, Fanuc, JW Corporation, Milvus Robotics, PAC Global, VC999 Canada, among others.

The conference featured over 40 hours of educational content focused on plastics, automation, processing, packaging and manufacturing, and included for the first time ever an electric vehicle (EV) technology zone, which highlighted the growing electric and hybrid technology industry. Conference attendees had access to educational tracks covering emerging technologies in automation, women in tech and sustainability in manufacturing.

"Toronto is quickly emerging and being more prominently recognized as the North American hub for technology and innovation. We strive to facilitate the necessary conversations and connections in Advanced Manufacturing to further propel Canada's global position and Ontario's role as a driver in the future of engineering," says Kayle Kvinge, Event Director of ADM Toronto. "The significant expansion this year further reflects the region's flourishing manufacturing sector and the businesses who are leading the charge for a more automated, sustainable, productive future with a sustained, supported and exceptional labour force."

Keynote presentations featured executives from industry leaders such as NGen, Ontario Chamber of Commerce and the Ontario Centre of Innovation.

Rocco Rossi, President and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce noted, "The technology workforce in Toronto's Waterloo corridor is rated to be growing faster than Silicon Valley by 350% and is ranked third largest in North America. The thriving manufacturing landscape in the region presents a wealth of opportunities for innovation and job creation. Events such as Advanced Manufacturing Toronto provide an elevated opportunity to strengthen economic advancement and serves as a beacon of inspiration for the future of Canadian manufacturing."

The ADM Toronto Event Guide conference program included distinguished Letters of Welcome from esteemed leaders of the region including the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable François-Phillippe Champagne, P.C., M.P. and the Mayor of Toronto, Olivia Chow.

"ADM Toronto provides a distinctive chance to delve into a variety of business solutions throughout the manufacturing supply chain," says Charles Milliard, MBA, Chairman and CEO of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Quebec. "This gathering brought together experts in the field and international suppliers to stimulate conversations on crucial subjects. The FCCQ takes pride in hosting the Francophone segment of ADM, which serves as a demonstration of the dynamic linguistic diversity and innovative drive propelling Canada's manufacturing industry forward."

To receive early information on next year's ADM Expo taking place Nov. 13-14, 2024 in Montréal, visit www.admmontreal.com .?ADM Toronto will return Oct. 21-23, 2025 at the Toronto Congress Centre.

About Informa Markets Engineering:???

Informa Markets Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .???

