This version simplifies managing cryptocurrency transactions by introducing a unified account system combining the Merchant and Enterprise models. To enhance user experience and ensure safety, a newly revamped front-end and increased regulatory adherence are also featured in this update.

Explore these fascinating updates and understand how they factor into B2BinPay's existing infrastructure:

Understanding Account Unification





The most significant update for B2BinPay's customers with the v18 release is account unification, also known as Merge, an entirely new approach to providing the platform's flagship services.

This upgrade simplifies the entire platform by merging the two business models (Enterprise and Merchant) into a single, user-friendly interface. Now, clients may directly manage their transactions inside a single, integrated system by adjusting functionality to suit their needs. This innovation gives B2BinPay clients more control while streamlining all processes. Take a closer look at the advantages this merger offers to B2BinPay users:

Streamlined Accounts

B2BinPay has eliminated the distinction between Merchant and Enterprise users in their revised account structure. Now, both wallet types' features are accessible through a single account. Additionally, this streamlines the registration procedure, enabling users to join the B2BinPay website without sifting through voluminous information regarding every kind of wallet. Because of this simplified process, companies can begin using B2BinPay services right away and concentrate on what matters-their business.

Improved Onboarding

With the v18 release, the onboarding procedure is a simple, one-time action that costs a small fee for everyone. After onboarding, customers can choose and switch between wallet services to meet their expanding business requirements without worrying about additional fees or complex administrative procedures. It's an uncomplicated strategy that values clients' time and fosters their development at every stage.

Revised Front-End & Enhanced Functionality

The v18 version gives B2BinPay a new look that complements the design of the B2Broker family while providing more than simply a stylish user interface. B2BinPay has enhanced the system's speed and security, providing customers with a dependable and sturdy front end. To ensure that the transition to this revised platform feels smooth and natural, B2BinPay has preserved the essential elements that users have come to expect and appreciate. The following features and tools had a thorough renovation:

Wallets & Transactions





The wallets and transfer sites have substantially fewer clicks and loading periods because of their more straightforward layout and expedited procedures. Similarly, B2BinPay has improved the payment, bank withdrawal, and exchange user interfaces, streamlining all financial activities and saving consumers a significant amount of time.

Overhauled Account Menu





B2BinPay has made security and usability improvements to the account management interface. The new Account Menu makes it easy to customise customer profiles, manage API access, and set preferences. Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds a sturdy layer of security. To provide safe and secure financial transactions, the Payment Page has also been changed to follow the new, user-friendly design concept.

Streamlined Invoices





The prior 7-day limit on merchant invoice expiration has been eliminated to provide customers more control. With this upgrade, invoice timings may now be customised, allowing businesses to match their unique workflows.

Smooth Customer Support





Helpdesk UX has been dramatically enhanced, providing faster access to multilingual assistance governed by a clear timetable. It's easier than ever to stay current and responsive with the new sticker notifications for incoming communications.

Rates UX Enhancements





Better filtering and favourites features are now available in the Rates UX. In addition, rates have been moved to a top-level menu from the wallets menu, making it easier for clients to access and manage currency rates more effectively.

FATF Travel Rule Compliance





B2BinPay is dedicated to upholding the most outstanding standards of transparency and regulatory compliance in all aspects of business. To guarantee compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Travel Rule standards, B2BinPay has included Notabene, a new Travel Rule solution provider.

In order to stop money laundering and other illegal acts, the FATF Travel Rule is a regulatory requirement that requires collecting and exchanging personal information in crypto transactions. Fund transfer originators and beneficiaries must provide specific information about themselves, as required by Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). This regulation is essential for protecting crypto transactions from fraud, making it possible to identify questionable activities.

Final Takeaways

The leading crypto payment platform, B2BinPay, enables companies to handle cryptocurrency transactions efficiently, safely, and economically globally. The platform's main objective is to offer clients the most cutting-edge, safest, and easiest-to-use payment processing options possible, and the v18 release aims to take that concept further.

