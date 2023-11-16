BIDSBEE INC: Bidsbee, a Social Crypto Trading Platform, Announces the Launch of Its Services

NEW CASTLE, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Bidsbee, a crypto trading platform, has announced the official launch of its services, providing users with the solution to the challenges of crypto trading. The platform consists of advanced yet user-friendly tools and functions, making it easier for individuals to seamlessly join the world of crypto trading.

Bidsbee has empowered users to harness the expertise of professionals and earn a passive income without actively participating in trading activities with its copy-trading functionality. For seasoned traders, the Bidsbee platform has offered advanced functionality and consolidated market data for enhanced comfort and profitability.

Bidsbee has provided a platform for users to maximize daily profits through a set of advanced tools and functionalities.

The Trading Terminal enables placing all types of advanced orders such as stop-loss, multilevel take-profit, trailing options, conditional orders, and trading algorithms. It consolidates data from multiple exchanges, offering a cross-platform solution that syncs all accounts for trading convenience at home or on the go and expands the standard functionality of a CEX.

The Bidsbee copy trading functionality allows inexperienced traders to enter the world of crypto trading seamlessly by copying the trades of their experienced colleagues. Along with earning a passive income, they can learn by analyzing the strategies of experts and following their decisions. Experts also can leverage copy trading by allowing others to subscribe to them for a fee.

Real-time data updates and accurate trading signals enable users to benefit from the smallest price fluctuations and capture opportunities across various exchanges. Trading bots are highly customizable and allow traders to automate their trading strategies to benefit from the Bidsbee network in any market conditions. Along with technical features, Bidsbee offers a social network for traders where they can share their ideas, tips, strategies, and insights.

Dmitry Shishov, Bidsbee CEO and founder commented "Crypto trading has been a privilege of experienced high-net-worth individuals for a long time. Bidsbee aims at changing it by enabling everybody to benefit from crypto price fluctuations independently on one's experience and income level."

Bidsbee is a non-custodial platform which means that it does not store user funds. The platform prioritizes user privacy, requiring only a valid email address to sign up. No KYC is needed, and all operations are performed via API (Application Programming Interface) keys.

The platform's security is ensured by the expertise of Hacken, a leader in the matters of blockchain security.

The platform manages trades seamlessly from a single interface, bringing professional-level functionality to accounts on major exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, and other major exchanges support coming soon. Bidsbee aims for continuous improvement, with plans to introduce machine learning and AI-based tools and trading automation. Future developments will be driven by user needs and market trends.

For more information about Bidsbee and its services, visit their website.

About Bidsbee:

Bidsbee is a social crypto trading network and platform with a focus on all types of traders doesn't matter their experience or budget. With its advanced functionality, user-friendliness, and non-custodial security, it has become a perfect entry point to the world of crypto for beginners and a platform where experts can leverage all the crypto market opportunities.

