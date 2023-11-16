CMG Financial Announces the Addition of Shamrock Home Loans, Expanding Its Presence Across the Northeast

PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / CMG Financial, a well-capitalized and privately held mortgage banking firm based in San Ramon, CA, is thrilled to announce the addition and integration of Shamrock Home Loans' origination team. The team of sales and support professionals will be branded as Shamrock, Powered by CMG Home Loans, and led by Shamrock's Chief Growth Officer, Kurt Noyce, and President, Rod Correia. The team will remain in their current locations. This significant expansion is set to enhance CMG's presence in New England and introduce multiple branches to the Rhode Island and Massachusetts regions.

Powered by a solid foundation of over 30 years, the Shamrock squad is a six-time recipient of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" award from the National Association for Business Resources. The team brings vast experience and shared core values to CMG. In fact, what inspired Noyce, Correia, and nearly all of Shamrock's originators to join forces with CMG was its synergy of innovation and forward-thinking focus.

"CMG's commitment to its customers - evidenced by its innovative products - was unmatched in our search for a new organization," said Correia. "Our team's excitement level is matched only by our optimism for what this opportunity means for our colleagues, customers, and community," added Noyce. "Bringing together the best of our team with the industry-leading qualities of CMG makes this unison truly greater than the sum of our separate parts."

Christopher M. George, CEO of CMG, shared their enthusiasm. "We are thrilled to welcome Shamrock's successful origination team to the CMG family," noted George. "We take great pride in creating a home for the nation's top talent by investing time, money, and resources into their origination businesses."

CMG's determination to help its originators succeed is made clear by its standout growth over the past year. During a crucial time for the mortgage industry - where many companies are closing doors, downsizing, or losing origination ground - CMG has grown. Last year, CMG added a net 5% in personnel while most companies saw a net decrease of 24% in personnel. CMG also earned a spot as Scotsman Guide's Top-12 Overall Mortgage Lender. This year, CMG was recognized as a top growth lender by Inside Mortgage Finance for its success in Q1 through Q3. Just four companies, including CMG, had a positive year-over-year growth in volume during this period. The average production volume for most of the top lenders in the nation was an annual decrease of 35.1%, which is a stark contrast from CMG's annual increase of 17.5%.

Another reason for CMG's success is its focus on developing a wide array of proprietary products to accommodate a diverse range of borrower needs. Some of these innovative offerings include the All In One Loan, HomeFundIt, List & Lock, construction to perm, renovation financing, reverse financing, builder programs, home equity line of credit (HELOC) financing, and much more.

About CMG

CMG Mortgage, Inc. (NMLS #1820) is a well-capitalized mortgage bank founded in 1993. Founder and CEO, Christopher M. George, was Chairman of the Mortgage Bankers Association in 2019. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels including retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. CMG is widely known through the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

