Dato Lim Khong Soon, Quantum Metal Exchange Inc Founder, Honored With GCET Lifetime Achievement Award

PULAU PINANG, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / The 2023 Global Chinese Economic & Technology Summit, themed "Great Reset: Powering Growth, Technology, and Regional Prosperity," concluded with a momentous celebration of entrepreneurial excellence as Dato Lim Khong Soon , Founder & Chairman of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc, USA, was honored with the Global Chinese Distinguished Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award.

The summit, held on the 6th and 7th of November in Shenzhen, China, marked a significant milestone in the legacy of the World Chinese Economic Summit (WCES). Originally established in 2009 by Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew and Tan Sri Michael Yeoh, the WCES has evolved to become the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit, reflecting the changing dynamics of the global economic landscape.

Tan Sri Lee Kim Yew, Founder and Patron of the summit, commented, "In these unprecedented times, it is crucial to adapt and refocus our efforts to address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The transformation of WCES into the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit underscores our commitment to sustainable globalization, fostering global cooperation, and leveraging technology for shared prosperity."

The 2023 summit gathered leaders from government, business, and think tanks, providing a platform for high-level exchanges. The event facilitated business interactions and networking among entrepreneurs, with a special emphasis on connecting the global Chinese diaspora. The summit also aimed to promote cross-cultural learning between the East and West, recognizing the importance of diverse perspectives in the evolving global landscape.

The key objectives of the summit included advancing business, economic, and trade opportunities among member countries of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Discussions centered around strengthening partnerships in the digital economy and green economy to build a sustainable shared future. Additionally, there was a dedicated focus on enhancing cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The summit was organized by The China Development Institute, Shenzhen (CDI), The KSI Strategic Institute for Asia Pacific (KSI), and China Council for Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Shenzhen. The event garnered support from prestigious organizations such as the Center for China and Globalization (CGC), ASEAN Economic Club (AEC), China-ASEAN Business Association (CABA), China (Sanya) Public Diplomacy Institute (SPDI), and Pacific Basin Economic Council (PBEC).

Dato' Lim Khong Soon , a visionary entrepreneur and founder of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc, USA, was bestowed with the Global Chinese Distinguished Entrepreneur Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the business world, dedication to cross-cultural collaboration, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

In his acceptance speech, Dato' Lim Khong Soon expressed gratitude for the honor and highlighted the importance of global cooperation in navigating the challenges of the modern business landscape. "I am truly humbled to receive this award, and I see it as a testament to the collective efforts of the entire Quantum Metal Exchange Inc team. In an interconnected world, collaboration is key, and I believe that by working together, we can overcome any obstacle and achieve lasting success," he remarked.

The summit concluded with a sense of optimism for the future, with participants committing to continued collaboration, innovation, and shared prosperity. As the world undergoes transformative changes, events like the Global Chinese Economic and Technology Summit serve as a catalyst for positive action and collaboration on a global scale.

