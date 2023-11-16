Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Accelerated Prop Group (APG) has quickly become a leading name in proprietary trading. This week, the spotlight shines on the launch of APG University, an innovative platform designed to empower traders through comprehensive education and mentorship programs.

APG University: Nurturing Trader Success

At the heart of APG University is a commitment to providing personalized, one-to-one mentoring education tailored around smart money concepts and institutional trading. This distinctive feature sets APG apart in the competitive landscape of proprietary trading education. Traders now have the opportunity to engage in a tailored learning experience that caters to their unique strengths and challenges.

The online community offered by APG University serves as an egalitarian space for learning, where traders can connect, share insights, and hone their craft together. This collaborative environment contributes to a rich educational experience, fostering a sense of community among traders.



In addition to personalized mentoring, APG University offers a range of online video courses. These courses empower individuals to take control of their learning journey, providing a flexible approach to mastering the intricacies of trading.

Weekly webinars hosted within the APG community delve into the intricacies of financial markets, providing traders with real-time insights and opportunities to interact with seasoned professionals.

One particularly exciting feature of APG University is the provision of daily fundamental updates, breaking down global economic data released worldwide. This ensures that traders stay well-informed about the factors influencing the markets, allowing for informed decision-making.

Live educational and networking events add another layer to the APG University experience. Participants gain exclusive access to events where they can interact with successful traders, fostering a learning environment that goes beyond traditional educational models.



APG's Mission and Vision: Redefining Financial Independence

The launch of APG University aligns seamlessly with APG's broader vision. At the core of its existence is the dedication to empowering traders to achieve financial freedom. Their vision involves redefining how traders access funding, with a focus on innovation, flexibility, and transparency. The aim is to create an environment that not only celebrates individual success but also encourages collective growth.

Training and Education at the Core: Equipping Traders for Success

APG's commitment to training and education is evident through the access it provides to a wealth of educational resources and mentorship programs. This commitment comes straight from the top, as CEO Cavell Poleon explains:

"When I came up in the trading industry I had to teach myself by watching countless youtube videos and making a ton of financial mistakes in the process, logically and financially the trial and error process is not practical for most people which is why I believe in providing hardcore education that skips past all the unnecessary mistakes one would make trying to learn to trade through youtube videos."

APG University represents a significant step forward in APG's ongoing efforts to reshape the landscape of proprietary trading. By combining personalized mentorship, collaborative learning environments, and a commitment to transparency, APG University sets a new standard in empowering traders for financial success.

