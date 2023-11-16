Just Checking in Launches Nationwide Challenge on Thanksgiving to Promote Mental Health Awareness

Transforming Thanksgiving into a Mental Wellness Movement: Just Checking In Launches Nationwide Challenge.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / In a world where mental health is increasingly acknowledged as a vital component of overall well-being, the Just Checking In app announces the launch of a nationwide challenge, aligning with Thanksgiving, to promote the importance of regular check-ins and emotional support.

Just Checking In App Banner

Just Checking In - Your daily mental wellness app and mood tracker.

Your Mental Wellness App and Mood Tracker

In a global landscape where 1 in 4 individuals is expected to experience a mental health challenge, Just Checking In stands as a beacon of support. Recognizing the surge in mental health concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the app empowers users to embrace mental health by facilitating regular check-ins with their loved ones.

Global Mental Health Trends

Statistics from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate a significant rise in mental health challenges, with anxiety and depression becoming increasingly prevalent. Amidst this, the positive impact of regular check-ins on mental and emotional resilience has been highlighted.

Just Checking In Challenge: Launching November 22

November 22 marks the official launch of the Just Checking In Challenge. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the challenge encourages individuals to express gratitude through regular check-ins. Users are invited to share their experiences on social media, fostering a culture of emotional support and mental wellness.

Cristina Mariz's Testimonial

Cristina Mariz, a Just Checking In user, shares her positive experience: "Just Checking In is an excellent mental health app that can help in improving emotional intelligence. The simple yet thoughtful prompts encourage you to check in with your feelings multiple times per day. Tracking your moods in the app increases self-awareness - you can spot patterns and identify triggers. I highly recommend this app if you want to be more in tune with your emotions."

Get Involved: Accept the Challenge

Accept the challenge this Thanksgiving. Join the Just Checking In community in fostering mental wellness through regular check-ins. The app serves as a reminder that a missed check-in could mean more than we think, especially in the lives of those struggling with isolation or mental health challenges.

For more information on the Just Checking In Challenge, visit www.JustCheckingIn.co. To download the app, visit [https://qr.page/g/352zQoTEUPG].

For media inquiries, please contact: Support@JustCheckingIn.co

About Just Checking In App

Just Checking In is a mobile emergency contact app that notifies your emergency contacts if you don't respond. It serves as your mental wellness app and mood tracker, supporting users in their journey to Embrace Mental Health. Available on iTunes and the Google Play Store.

Contact Information

Eric Usher

Founder

eric@justcheckingin.co

Related Files

JCI Challenge.jpg

JCI QR Code 2023.png

SOURCE: Just Checking In App

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804615/just-checking-in-launches-nationwide-challenge-on-thanksgiving-to-promote-mental-health-awareness