Walgreens Boots Alliance: 5 Ways Walgreens Supports Those Living With Diabetes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Walgreens Boots Alliance

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Learn how Walgreens, its pharmacists and partners can support you now and all year round.

Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

By Elyse Russo & Jessica Masuga, Walgreens Stories

November is Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to bring attention to a chronic health condition that impacts more than 37 million Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of those Americans is Tracey Brown, executive vice president and president, Walgreens retail and chief customer officer. While pregnant with her daughter, Brown developed gestational diabetes, which turned into type 2 diabetes postpartum. She didn't get serious about managing her condition until her daughter, at age 5, asked her a harrowing question: "Mommy, are you gonna die from diabetes?"

"That's not a question any parent wants to hear from their child, and it became a pivotal moment in my life," Brown says.

Since then, Brown has adopted a new, healthier lifestyle, and no longer needs to take insulin. And she's made it part of her life's work to be an advocate for those living with the disease. Just this past summer, she was the keynote speaker for Children with Diabetes' 24th annual Friends for Life conference.

And it's a good thing Brown turned things around. As Walgreens pharmacy manager Danielle James will tell you, diabetes can affect the overall health of those living with it.

"For example, people living with it are twice as likely to develop heart disease than someone without diabetes," James says. "Other health problems that may occur include vision loss and kidney disease."

Here are five ways that Walgreens makes it easier to understand and manage diabetes:

1. Get your A1C or blood glucose tested. The CDC recommends that you get a baseline A1C test if you're an adult over age 45-or if you're under 45, are overweight and have one or more risk factors for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. A blood glucose test is another way to diagnose diabetes or determine if you are at risk of developing it. To make it easy to get tested, Walgreens and several clinics will provide free A1C testing or blood glucose testing at participating locations throughout November: Walgreens.com/FreeDiabetesScreening.

2. Educate yourself. If you have been diagnosed with diabetes or learned you're at risk for it, it's important to learn as much as possible about it to be proactive about your health. From Nov. 1 to 18, Village Medical Primary Care at Walgreens will host 20 free virtual events providing diabetes education. To learn more, visit: Walgreens.com/FreeDiabetesScreening.

3. Unlock diabetes product savings.* Living with a chronic health condition can be expensive. Throughout November, Walgreens customers can save big on an expansive array of diabetes products to help manage their diabetes:

Walgreens Brand Diabetes Testing Products : When you buy one, you get one 50% off.

When you buy one, you get one 50% off. CONTOUR NEXT, Blood Glucose Value Pack (70 Strips): Get $6 off.

Diabetes Doctor, Blood Sugar 24 Hour Extra Strength (90 capsules): Receive an extra 25% off.

OneTouch Verio, Diabetic Test Strips for Blood Sugar Monitor (30 strips): Get $4 off.

4. Find other ways to save. Insurance programs can be confusing. Your pharmacist can assist you with navigating insurance and finding cost savings through tools such as Rx Savings Finder and Find Rx Coverage.

5. Team up with your pharmacist. There are so many things that contribute to living successfully with diabetes. Walgreens pharmacists receive specialized diabetes training to help you navigate your unique journey. Walgreens pharmacists can teach you how to keep your A1C and glucose levels on target, manage medications, discuss your response to medications, and learn how to make lifestyle changes with your diet and exercise.

"Your pharmacist can help with all the information, adjustments and new habits you need to embrace, making this journey easier so you can live your best life," says James.

+++

For more information on diabetes management and support services at Walgreens, please visit Walgreens.com/Diabetes (English) and Walgreens.com/DiabetesESP (Spanish).

*Visit Walgreens.com for more details.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Walgreens Boots Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Walgreens Boots Alliance

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/walgreens-boots-alliance

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Walgreens Boots Alliance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804661/5-ways-walgreens-supports-those-living-with-diabetes