Ibogaine By David Dardashti Releases Bioavailability Factors of Ibogaine Hydrochloride

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Ibogaine By David Dardashti, a leading ibogaine treatment center and research facility, has released the results of a new study that measured the bioavailability factors of ibogaine hydrochloride, a psychedelic compound derived from a plant native to West Africa, in a patient with opioid use disorder. The study, which was verified by Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Ashok Barucha, involved a 10-day ibogaine treatment for a 52-year-old male patient who had been using opioids for almost 20 years.

The study found that ibogaine hydrochloride was well absorbed and metabolized by the patient, producing noribogaine, a long-lasting metabolite that stays in the body for several months after treatment and helps with depression, cravings, and physical performance. The study also found that ibogaine treatment improved various health parameters for the patient, such as blood pressure, heart rate, glucose levels, cholesterol levels, liver enzymes, kidney function, and inflammation. The patient reported a cessation of opioid use for three months after the treatment.

Some of the notable improvements observed in the patient's health parameters are as follows:

Blood pressure decreased from 140/89 mmHg to 120/80 mmHg, a 14.3% reduction in systolic pressure and a 10.1% reduction in diastolic pressure.

Heart rate decreased from 87 bpm to 76 bpm, a 12.6% reduction.

Glucose levels decreased from 105 mg/dL to 90 mg/dL, a 14.3% reduction.

Total cholesterol levels decreased from 154 mg/dL to 145 mg/dL, a 5.8% reduction.

LDL cholesterol levels decreased from 83 mg/dL to 68.8 mg/dL, a 17.1% reduction.

Urea levels decreased from 38 mg/dL to 28 mg/dL, a 26.3% reduction.

Creatinine levels decreased from 1.1 mg/dL to 0.9 mg/dL, a 18.2% reduction.

Uric acid levels decreased from 6.8 mg/dL to 5.6 mg/dL, a 17.6% reduction.

AST levels decreased from 23 U/L to 19 U/L, a 17.4% reduction.

ALT levels decreased from 25 U/L to 21 U/L, a 16% reduction.

LDH levels decreased from 180 U/L to 160 U/L, a 11.1% reduction.

GGT levels decreased from 22 U/L to 18 U/L, a 18.2% reduction.

CRP levels decreased from 1.2 mg/L to 0.8 mg/L, a 33.3% reduction.

In conclusion , the blood report demonstrates the effects of a 10-day ibogaine treatment on various health parameters. While some fluctuations were observed, most parameters remained stable or improved, including blood pressure, lipid profile, and kidney function. However, glucose levels and substance use concerns should be closely monitored and addressed as part of ongoing care. Overall, ibogaine treatment appears to have had several positive impacts on the patient's health.

The researchers hope that their study will contribute to the scientific understanding of ibogaine's potential as a novel pharmacotherapy for opioid addiction and encourage further research and regulation of this promising substance.

Readers will find test results in the provided link: https://docs.google.com/document/d/11vwK_GNpuimDx-h37pkcrxqR5cM6VK6H/editheading=h.fsaicw69rpei

