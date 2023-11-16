Condor Capital Wealth Management: The Robo Report Edition 29 Has Been Released Today Covering the Third Quarter of 2023

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / The Robo Report® Edition 29 has been released today covering the third quarter of 2023, announced Ken Schapiro, MBA, CFA, Founder and CEO of Condor Capital Wealth Management.

The Robo Report has accumulated 5-year track records for many top robo advisors. This edition tracks 42 accounts at 27 different providers.

"For both the YTD and one-year categories, Stash took the top spot thanks to, in part, a large allocation to growth" said David Goldstone, CFA, Manager of Investment Research at Condor Capital.

"For three-year trailing returns, Schwab Domestic Focus benefited for its high exposure to U.S. equities, which was a major determining factor for the winners for this time period," said Thomas Leahy, CFA, Financial Advisor at Condor Capital. "Schwab's Domestic Focus portfolio also benefited from it's fundamental-weight ETFs," added Leahy.

Kristopher Jones, CFA, Financial Analyst for Condor Capital added, "Marcus Core IRA was the top performer in the five-year category, due in large part to its large domestic equity allocation."

Highlights:

Year-to-Date Total Performance Winner: Stash Smart Portfolio, 2nd: SoFi, rd: Vanguard Digital Advisor

One-Year Total Performance Winner: Stash Smart Portfolio, 2nd: Betterment Broad Impact SRI, 3rd: Fidelity Go

Three-Year Total Performance Winner: Shwab Domestic Focus, 2nd: Wealthfront (2016), 3rd: Zacks Advantage

Five-Year Total Performance Winner: Marcus Invest Core IRA, 2nd: Wealthfront (2016), 3rdZacks Advantage

Please see this link for Terms of Use Guidelines for subscribing or using data: https://www.theroboreport.com

Failure to comply with the guidelines may result in a takedown notice, revocation of your subscription to the firm's research, and/or legal action.

To request written consent or a license, contact The Company at theroboreport@condorcapital.com or call 732-893-8290 and ask for David Goldstone.

Disclaimer of Warranties:

Research is provided "as is" with all faults. The Company disclaims all warranties of any kind regarding the Research, either express or implied, including but not limited to, any implied warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, ownership, noninfringement, accuracy of informational content, and absence of viruses and damaging or disabling code.

The Company does not warrant the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the Research. The Company shall not be responsible for investment decisions, damages, or other losses resulting from use of Our Research.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance. The Company shall not be considered an "expert" under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company does not warrant that this service complies with the requirements of the FINRA or any similar organization or with the securities laws of any jurisdiction."

Some jurisdictions do not allow the exclusion or limitation of implied warranties, so the above exclusions or limitations may not apply.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management

