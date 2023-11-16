Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
16.11.2023
CNH Industrial: CNH Inaugurates New TechPro² Program in Harbin, China

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / CNH Industrial has launched the latest edition of its Technical Professional Program dedicated to agricultural equipment at its Harbin plant.

The inauguration ceremony for the new program was attended by authorities from Heilongjiang Department of Education, Department of Commerce, and Ping Fang District, Yizhong Edulife representatives, officials from the Heilongjiang Agricultural Engineering Vocational College, local media, students and professors as well as the CNH team led by Luca Mainardi, Country Manager, CNH China and Mongolia.

"TechPro2 is a longstanding initiative that CNH provides many communities where we operate. Our strong local presence here in Harbin allows us a unique opportunity to provide young people with the skills and knowledge they will need to realize their potential and build skills to secure the future of China's farming industry," said Mr. Mainardi.

CNH is providing funds and educational resources to the program, including a New Holland Agriculture tractor, engines, transmissions as well as other core mechanical components. In addition, CNH staff are training the school's teachers, assisting in the development of the curriculum to be studied.

The program includes two years of on-campus learning and a one-year internship with CNH and its dealers. This first edition of the program sees 37 students take part. When they successfully complete the course and attain certification, they will be fully qualified to take up professional placements in agricultural equipment maintenance, whether that be with CNH, its dealer network, or other players in the industry.

Since 2014, CNH has successfully deployed TechPro2 programs with local vocational colleges around the world. Continuing this initiative at Harbin demonstrates the company's commitment to educating the next generation of farmers across the globe and supporting local communities in the process.

CNH opens a new youth training program focused on agricultural equipment through the Heilongjiang Agricultural Engineering Vocational College.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/804666/cnh-inaugurates-new-techpro-program-in-harbin-china

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
