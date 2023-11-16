Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2023) - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC Pink: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative analytics service provider and owner and operator of the Cubeler® Business Hub, today announced that the Company's data science subsidiary Tenoris3 Inc. ("Tenoris3") launched its long-awaited website, which provides previews of its upcoming ie-Pulse1 and Equity Insider2 product offerings.

Tenoris3 leverages data gathered through the Cubeler® Business Hub to develop and commercialize a series of AI and analytics-based products aimed at capital markets professionals, the average stock trader, economists, governments, and anyone with an interest in global economic activity, macroeconomic indicators, and the capital markets. Once the Business Hub is at full capacity in Canada, China, and the United States, Tenoris3 expects to have more than a million indices3 to offer potential clients through its ie-Pulse offering, ranging from the New York Small Grocery Stores Inventory Index to the Jiangyin Textile Manufacturing Cost of Goods Sold Index. More details about Tenoris3 and its product offerings are available on the Tenoris3 website at www.tenoris3.com.

"The Tenoris3 website and the product offerings it features represent the culmination of what we've been doing in China for the past three years, what we're currently doing in Canada and what we'll eventually be doing in the U.S. and the rest of the world with the Cubeler® Business Hub," commented Johnson Joseph President and CEO of Tenet. "During the past two years since our acquisition of Cubeler, we've been focussed on building the Business Hub into a global network that offers small and medium-sized businesses a variety of value-added services in exchange for access to their data. This has given us access to unique datasets that can be transformed to provide eventual clients with a distinct competitive advantage in the capital markets, positioning Tenet to potentially become a market leader in the financial data provider space. Capital markets professionals are historically known to be big consumers of data and analytics. Recent advancements in AI have put that hunger for data and analytical tools into overdrive. I believe introducing previously unavailable datasets to the space, from a global ecosystem of SMEs that we've created and control, puts us in great position to not only be a supplier to fund and asset managers, but also to eventually work with brokerage platforms, beginning with those in the U.S. and Canada, to integrate some of our product offerings as value-added features to the platforms. Tenoris3's potential is just one of many reasons why we've been so excited about the future here at Tenet," concluded Mr. Joseph.

ie-Pulse was under development as of the date of this news release and is expected to be available commercially in the summer of 2024. Equity Insider was under development as of the date of this news release and is expected to be available commercially in the fall of 2024. Estimated by Tenet based on the number of Canadian provinces, U.S. states, and Chinese provinces multiplied by the number of industry classification code sectors and subsectors and the chart of accounts available in the accounting software used by Cubeler® Business Hub members.

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. All references to Tenet in this news release, unless explicitly specified, include Tenet and all its subsidiaries. Tenet's subsidiaries provide analytics and AI-based services to businesses and financial institutions through the Cubeler® Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members. Please visit our website at: https://www.tenetfintech.com/.

