Affinity Nightlife, in Partnership with Young LA Fashion Brand, Throws a Star-Studded Rooftop Runway Show to Launch New Rapper YG Collaboration at W Hollywood

Young LA Fashion Brand, in partnership with The Lookbook A Fashion Experience, shuts down the W Hollywood with a star-studded Glass Pool Runway Show, providing us a first glimpse into their groundbreaking collaboration with Rapper YG.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Young LA, the fashion brand, is taking over the 2024 landscape with their groundbreaking collaboration with Rapper YG. The brand shut down the W Hollywood this past Friday, November 10th, with a star-studded Rooftop Runway Show, giving us a first glimpse into their exciting new partnership. Celebrity event production company Affinity Nightlife produced a night to remember as brands like Axil Swim, Knotwtr, Jonathan Marc Stein, and Lifted Anchors also brought their unique vision to the runway, creating a diverse and dynamic fashion experience. The Young LA fashion brand is one of the biggest "fitness apparel" companies on the scene right now, and with their recent sign-ons of viral internet star Bryce Hall and fitness legend Arnold Schwarzenegger, they have solidified their position as a trailblazer in the field.

On Friday, November 10th, the W Hollywood Rooftop played host to a private fashion event called The Lookbook A Fashion Experience, produced by Affinity Nightlife. Brands like Axil Swim, Knotwtr, Jonathan Marc Stein, and Lifted Anchors also brought their unique vision to the runway, creating a diverse and dynamic fashion experience. Highlights from the red carpet included Kayla Fitzgerald - The Amazing Race and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Jeff Rice - film producer, TV Personality Eugenia Kuzmina, singer Amarni, singing sensation Phora, and Vanessa Villela - Selling Sunset star.

The Young LA x YG Collaboration was the clear star of the night, offering a trendy streetwear vibe blended with athletic appeal and street swag that truly resonated with the W Hollywood crowd. Andrew Walker & Andrew Senior, the Head of Publicity for Young LA, were on-site to represent the brand to buyers and industry professionals. The glass pool runway presentation, set against the backdrop of the Hollywood Hills Skyline, really gave off "rich & famous" vibes, and we loved every minute of it.

