Plaza Auto Mall Celebrates Community Spirit With Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / In the true spirit of Thanksgiving, Plaza Auto Mall hosted its annual turkey giveaway on Tuesday November 14th. With an exceptional turnout, the event witnessed the distribution of 1,850 turkeys and ready-to-eat meals, emphasizing the robust camaraderie and cooperation within the community and among the supporting organizations. This year's giveaway was significantly enhanced by the generous contributions of additional turkeys from Stop & Shop and MCU.

Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to all individuals and groups involved, especially Commissioner Kreizman from the Mayor's Community Affairs Unit, Council Member Farah Louis, Assembly Member Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, Assembly Member Jaimie Williams, Assistant Chief Charles McEvoy of the NYPD, Brooklyn South and the entire 63rd and 70th Precincts. Their dedication has significantly amplified the impact of this community event.

Adam Rosatti, General Manager of Plaza Auto Mall, stated, "Including ready-to-eat Thanksgiving meals was our way of ensuring everyone had a hearty celebration. Our aim is to address community needs effectively, and together with our partners, we believe we have made an impactful difference."

For details on Plaza Auto Mall and its community initiatives, reach out to info@plazacars.com.

Since its inception in 1975, Plaza Auto Mall has served as a beacon of quality and variety in the heart of New York City, offering an extensive array of new and pre-owned vehicles coupled with exceptional service. Rooted in the values of integrity, transparency, and relentless community engagement, Plaza Auto Mall stands not only as a premier car dealership but also as a dedicated partner in the fabric of the Brooklyn community, steadfast in its commitment to driving positive change.

