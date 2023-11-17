Richey Media Group: Host of 'Indisputable' Dr. Rashad Richey Finishes Law School, Joins Multinational Law Firm

Dr. Rashad Richey Joins Multinational Law Firm

Multi-media giant and professor completes law school while simultaneously finishing his Ph.D. in quantum physics

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2023 / Dr. Rashad Richey announced today that he will be joining the International Law Group of Human & Civil Rights Attorneys, P.C., also known as The Fairness Firm, with affiliate offices in France, Spain, Canada, and Cape Town, South Africa. The international law firm will bolster its Atlanta-based team by adding Richey as its new Director of Global Legal Operations. Well-known as a multi-media giant and university professor, Richey continues to inspire others by completing his Juris Doctor degree while maintaining his popular daily television opinion news show, 'Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey' on the TYT Network, and the award-winning 'Rashad Richey Morning Show'on News & Talk 1380-WAOK & V-103 FM (HD3).

"Completing my law degree can be attributed to nothing less than faith, dedication, and the support of countless individuals who believed in my mission and vision to always pursue truth and advocacy for others," said Dr. Rashad Richey. "I am honored to join a firm that is deeply committed to the issues I have championed throughout my career, and I look forward to making an impact both here and abroad."

In his role, Richey will coordinate with The Fairness Firm's affiliated international law firms, navigate policy issues, and provide senior-level strategic approaches for complex civil and human rights matters.

"The Fairness Firm is thrilled to have Dr. Richey join our team of international advocate lawyers," said Attorney Erica Wilson. "A brilliant strategic legal scholar, Richey will be an invaluable asset to our clients."

In addition to his television and radio programs, Richey is the weekend host for the Dr. Rashad Richey Review on SiriusXM Urban View Channel 126, and his podcast, 'Indisputable' is in the top 5% of most listened-to podcasts in America according to The L.A. Monitor. Despite his busy schedule, Richey completed his law degree. That journey started in 2020 at Atlanta John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, Georgia. He eventually transferred to Birmingham School of Law for its unique, adult-centered weekend law school program that allows students to take the same classes as weekday students but consolidated into Saturdays. According to Richey, even though the drive to Birmingham, Alabama, every Friday night for roughly two years was taxing, he persevered, knowing the Saturday schedule was much more congruent to his demanding on-air and business executive demands.

At the same time, Richey was also enrolled in the Ph.D. in Quantum Physics research program at Paris Graduate School. During his studies, Richey experienced a breakthrough with his lab team during the preliminary research phase, which showed promising signs that his quantum-based research and technique for neurological brain enhancement may reverse symptoms of Alzheimer's disease, which has no known cure. Richey was granted provisional patent status by the United States Patent & Trade Office for both of his inventions, the Neurological Brain Entrainment Device and the Bilateral Neuronic Hemispheric Harmonization Brain Entrainment Device.

Recognizing the continued challenge of directing clinical trials and pursuing both degrees simultaneously, Richey ultimately transferred to the Renaissance University law program. The French and English-speaking university has a cooperative agreement with the Faculty of Law at the University of Montreal and also boasts multiple international partnerships including a framework cooperation agreement with University Rennes 2 in France, a partnership with the Federal University of Rondonia in Brazil, and Madison International Institute & Business School in the United Kingdom to name a few. Richey was able to transfer his previous law courses and completed the remaining credits required as of November 2023. Graduates with qualifying law degrees from internationally accredited and government-recognized universities can sit for the bar in 49 states with varying protocols per state. Additionally, Richey holds multiple advance degrees, including a PhD in political sciences, a Doctor of Law in International Immigration Law, an MBA, a Master of Laws in Humanitarian Law, a Master of Science in Applied Physics & Quantum Mechanics, and a Master of Science in Neuroscience.

Dr. Richey has been appointed to various executive-level policy rolesd, and currently serves as a Senior Policy Advisor to The Carter Center, an international peacekeeping NGO founded by former United States President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn. He also dully serves as Chairman of the Georgia Council of International Visitors, a United States Department of State-funded agency dedicated to international diplomacy, cultural awareness, and educational exchanges, making him the first African-American to lead the organization. An active scholar, his lectures include the University of Michigan, Reinhardt University, Mercer University, Morehouse School of Medicine, and the University of West GA. He is a Visiting Scholar at Clark Atlanta University, a Professor of Business at Morris Brown College, both are noted HBCUs and serves internationally as the Professor of Physics and Department Chair at Paris Graduate School in Paris, France.

A recipient of the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' from Clark Atlanta University and the youngest inductee into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Oprah Winfrey, and US Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall are all honored past recipients, Richey serves as President of Rolling Out, the largest urban media company of its kind in America. He has been recognized by American presidents, local governments, and NGOs for his leadership and philanthropy. Overcoming street life as a teen, he founded The Rashad Richey Foundation, Inc. to organize mentoring opportunities for gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth. Richey serves on the board for Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and is a member of the American Bar Association, International Bar Association, Delta Theta Phi Law Fraternity, American Society of International Law, International Behavioral Neuroscience Society, National Association of Black Physicists, American Association of University Professors, National Association of Black Journalists, and the Atlanta NAACP.

###

CONTACT:

Chris Smith

Chris.smith@audacy.com

SOURCE: Richey Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804793/host-of-indisputable-dr-rashad-richey-finishes-law-school-joins-multinational-law-firm