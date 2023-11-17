Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 17.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.11.2023 | 04:12
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GCL System Integration Hosts PwC for Strategic Dialogue on "Future +" ESG Strategy

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, Nadja Picard, Partner and Global Reporting Leader at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), accompanied by Mendy Wang, PwC's Partner of Climate Change and Sustainability Partner, spearheaded a delegation's visit to the GCL Energy Centre. The visit facilitated discussions on the latest EU regulatory developments and a range of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics with executives from GCL System Integration (GCLSI).

The delegation began their visit at the GCL Future Energy Pavilion, gaining a detailed understanding of GCL's corporate growth trajectory and its strategic position in the industry. They explored the significant shifts in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, most notably in terms of technological advancements and product development. Dai Mengyang, Chief Legal Officer at GCLSI, led the tour, highlighting the three aspects of the company's strategic vision: "Technological, Digital, and Green GCL". During the visit, Ms. Nadja Picard expressed her appreciation and recognition of GCL's brand ethos of "Being right the first time."

In recent years, GCL has prioritized the pursuit of low-carbon sustainable development, committed to delivering substantial value to society, the industry, and stakeholders. In 2023, aligning with the global shift towards ESG principles, GCL unveiled its "Future+" ESG strategy. This approach emphasized present actions guided by a future-oriented perspective, aiming to shape a better future through these initiatives.

Demonstrating its commitment to addressing global ESG concerns, GCLSI has intensified its ESG initiatives and is expanding its international footprint. The company hosted an exchange symposium, inviting Ms. Picard, Ms. Wang and other notable figures to engage in comprehensive discussions on these critical topics.

During the symposium, the PwC team provided an in-depth analysis of the global ESG ecosystem, discussing the prevailing trends in carbon reduction and effective strategies for compliance with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Looking ahead, GCLSI is set to further strengthen its role in the renewable energy sector, adapting to environmental shifts and bolstering its ESG-focused governance and risk management. Leveraging green technology, GCLSI aims to broaden its carbon reduction initiatives. In collaboration with PwC, the company is committed to driving sustainable social development and catalyzing positive economic and social changes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gcl-system-integration-hosts-pwc-for-strategic-dialogue-on-future--esg-strategy-301991540.html

Index-Trading leicht gemacht
In diesem Report von Lars Wißler erfahren Sie, wie Sie mit Index Trading Ihren Börsenerfolg ganz einfach steigern können. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenlose Report nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.