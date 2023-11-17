Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT) (the "Company"), a tier 1 provider to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces today the success of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount of approximately €124.4 million (the "Capital Increase"), after total exercise of the extension clause.

Greg Huttner, CEO of Latecoere declared: "Latecoere has been growing 40% in H1 2023 with 6000 employees around the world working hard to meet the growing volume demands from customers. This growth requires significant investment in operational capabilities and working capital. The company is also working on a plan to restore profitability through a mix of commercial, efficiency and productivity levers. We have a huge opportunity as a company given the significant ramp up in demand for our business in 2024 and 2025 as well as additional potential new business. This capital raise is a critical enabler and puts us on a solid footing from a cash perspective to successfully execute on the plan, drive our revenue growth and restore the company to profitability."

Results of the capital increase

Following the subscription period which ended on November 14th, 2023, total demand amounted to approximately €125.0 million (including the subscription on a reducible basis of Searchlight Capital Partners), representing a subscription rate of 115.5% before exercising the extension clause:

9,673,818,582 new shares have been subscribed on an irreducible basis (" à titre irréductible ") representing approximately 89.4% of the shares to be issued (before exercising the extension clause);

") representing approximately 89.4% of the shares to be issued (before exercising the extension clause); 2,824,913,664 new shares have been applied for on a reducible basis (" à titre réductible"

Thus, in accordance with the terms of the Conciliation Protocol, the Company exercised totally the extension clause. Consequently, the extension clause will be allocated with 1,623,020,560 new shares.

The gross proceeds of the Capital Increase (without issue premium) will thus amount to 124,431,576.30 euros, with the issue of 12,443,157,630 new shares at a subscription price of €0.01 per share.

The issue, settlement and delivery and start of trading of the new shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris are expected to take place on November 21st, 2023. The sew shares will immediately entitle their holders to receive dividends declared by Latecoere as from the date of issuance. They will be immediately fungible with existing ordinary shares of the Company and will be traded on the same trading line under the same ISIN code FR001400JY13.

The Capital Increase was directed by Société Générale acting as Global Coordinator and Bookrunner.

Impact of the capital increase on the allocation of the share capital

As a result of the Capital Increase, the Company's share capital will amount to €124,968,316.65 divided in 12,496,831,665 shares (of which 12,496,777,165 ordinary shares and 54,500 preferred shares 2022).

Searchlight Capital Partners (through the company SCP SKN Holding I SAS), which owned before the Capital Increase 74.65% of the Company's share capital, and that irrevocably committed to (i) exercise all of its preferential subscription rights on an irreducible basis (titre irréductible) and to subscribe new shares for a total amount of €80,849,465.76, representing approximately 74.72% of the initial amount (excluding the extension clause) of the Capital Increase on the basis of a subscription price of €0.01 per new share and (ii) to subscribe on a reducible basis to 2,735,190,494 new shares, will hold 10,859,250,748 shares, representing 86.90% of the Company's share capital after the Capital Increase.

Lock-up commitments

The Company has agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of the approval by the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF") of the prospectus relating to the Capital Increase and expiring 90 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the new shares, subject to certain usual exceptions.

SCP SKN Holding I SAS has agreed to a lock-up period expiring 180 calendar days following the settlement-delivery date of the new shares, subject to certain usual exceptions.

About Latecoere

As a Tier 1 partner to major industrial OEMs (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin), Latecoere serves the aerospace sector with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business, defense, space), in two business areas:

Aerostructures (55 of sales as of December 31, 2022): doors, fuselage, wings and empennage, connecting rods and customer service;

Interconnection systems (45 of sales as of December 31, 2022): wiring, avionics furniture, on-board equipment, electronic products and customer service.

At December 31, 2022, the Group employed 5 918 people in 14 countries. Latecoere is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR001400JY13 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

