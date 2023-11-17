Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
Neue Erfolgsstory: Spektakuläre Übernahme im Lithium-Sektor!
WKN: A2P7NB | ISIN: DK0061273125 | Ticker-Symbol: 50O
Frankfurt
16.11.23
09:15 Uhr
4,680 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
17.11.2023 | 08:10
94 Leser



Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Shape Robotics A/S - admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading and
official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 November 2023. 





ISIN:        DK0061273125            
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:        Shape Robotics           
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume:       12,555,142 shares (DKK 1,255,514.20)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:     DKK 0.1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Segment:       Small Cap              
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:     SHAPE                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:    197194               
---------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183        
---------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no    MiFID II tick size table      
---------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code       XCSE                
---------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:     Yes                 
---------------------------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------







For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
