Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Shape Robotics A/S - admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen in connection with removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Shape Robotics A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 November 2023. ISIN: DK0061273125 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Shape Robotics --------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 12,555,142 shares (DKK 1,255,514.20) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 --------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small Cap --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 --------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE --------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes --------------------------------------------------------- Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66