First North Denmark: Shape Robotics A/S - Removal from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in connection with admittance to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Please be informed that Shape Robotics A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. Last day of trading shares issued by Shape Robotics A/S on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is today, 17 November 2023. 20 November 2023 will be the first day of trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Name: Shape Robotics ---------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061273125 ---------------------------------------------- Short name: SHAPE ---------------------------------------------- Volume (face value DKK 0.1) 12,555,142 shares ---------------------------------------------- ICB 1010 ---------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 197194 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66