Freitag, 17.11.2023
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
WKN: A2QCUH | ISIN: SE0014855029 | Ticker-Symbol: 8IM1
17.11.2023 | 08:24
Implantica presents the third quarter 2023 on November 22 at 15:00 CET

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the third quarter 2023 at 15:00 CET on November 22. The interim report for the third quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

  • https://ir.financialhearings.com/implantica-q3-2023

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

  • https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5001151

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 17, 2023 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19732/3877766/2437053.pdf

Implantica presents the third quarter 2023 on November 22 at 15:00 CET

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-presents-the-third-quarter-2023-on-november-22-at-1500-cet-301991800.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
