Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea cancels repurchased shares



17.11.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST





Nordea cancels repurchased shares

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Total number of voting rights and capital

17 November 2023 at 9.15 EET

Nordea has today cancelled 13,500,394 treasury shares in line with the decision by the Board of Directors. The shares were held for capital optimisation purposes and acquired through share buy-backs.

The cancellation brings the total number of shares in Nordea to 3,535,389,326. The total number of votes attached to the shares is 3,535,389,326.

The cancellation of the shares was registered with the Finnish Trade Register on 17 November 2023.

The company holds 588,029 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 4,787,315 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

For further information:

Ilkka Ottoila, Acting Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Media inquiries, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.15 EET on 17 November 2023.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .

End of Media Release

