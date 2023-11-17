In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), which is the OPIS benchmark for mono PERC modules from China, and TOPCon module prices hit another historical low this week falling $0.008 per Watt peak (wp) and $0.002/wp to $0.130 and $0.140/wp respectively, according to OPIS data. Weak market sentiment and lackluster export demand continue to weigh on the module segment. Module prices have fallen for a fourth consecutive week with CMM seeing its largest percentage drop of ...

