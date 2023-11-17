In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents its solar irradiance data for Asia in October.Solar assets across most of Asia benefited from increased irradiance through October. This was due to blocking high-pressure systems that kept low-pressure systems further north and reduced cloud formation, according to analysis collected by Solcast API. India saw drier conditions - something cricket fans would appreciate for the October to November Cricket World Cup. Otherwise sunny conditions were tempered by an early October typhoon making landfall in Taiwan and eastern mainland ...

