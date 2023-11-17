Emma - The Sleep Company: Emma -- The Sleep Company Opens the Doors to Its First German Store

The sleep brand's flagship store is located in the centre of Cologne.

Emma's own stores are a part of the company's broader retail strategy.

The store's grand opening will take place on Saturday 18th November.

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma - The Sleep Company, the world's largest D2C sleep brand, is opening its first German store in one of Cologne's primary shopping streets, Mittelstraße. The project marks a new era of expansion for the sleep company - having already transformed the global D2C sleep industry, Emma is now revolutionising retail with its own stores.

The uniquely designed space features Emma's diverse and extensive range of sleep products, including mattresses, pillows and beds. The new store provides a great opportunity for customers to see, touch, and experience these Emma products before purchase. Sleep experts will be on hand to explain the technology behind Emma's acclaimed products, and to help visitors identify which ones suit their needs best.

"Opening our first Emma Store in Germany is another exciting milestone in our journey to becoming the world's number one global sleep brand," said Manuel Müller, Co-Founder and CEO of Emma - The Sleep Company. "We have more store openings planned across Europe later this year, and in 2024," added Müller.

The Cologne store's grand opening will take place on Saturday 18th November. Alongside Emma's products, visitors can expect to find a wheel of fortune, a photobooth, and the chance to win prizes.

For more information about Emma - The Sleep Company, please visit news.emma-sleep.com

About Emma - The Sleep Company

Emma - The Sleep Company is a founder-managed company and the world's leading direct-to-consumer sleep brand. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Dennis Schmoltzi and Manuel Mueller in Germany, the company is active in more than 30 countries and achieved a turnover of EUR 873 million (USD 948 million) in 2022, a growth rate of 35 percent from the previous year. Emma® products are sold via an omnichannel approach, including D2C/online, marketplaces, and more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar stores. Emma successfully collaborates with over 200 retailers. Emma's 1,000+ team members are working across the world, with offices in Frankfurt (Germany), Manila (Philippines), Lisbon (Portugal), Mexico City (Mexico), and Shanghai (China).

