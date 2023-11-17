Anzeige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2023 | 10:28
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

B.Duck Semk (2250.HK) included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index

DJ B.Duck Semk (2250.HK) included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index 

EQS Newswire / 17/11/2023 / 16:56 UTC+8 
 
B.Duck Semk (2250.HK) included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index 
 
(Hong Kong, PRC, 17 November 2023) - B.Duck Semk Holdings International Limited ("B.Duck Semk", together with its 
subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2250.HK), the largest domestic character Intellectual Property (IP) company in 
China, engaged in the provision of licensing services, design consultation services and retailing of licensed brand 
products of its original B.Duck family characters, announced that according to the latest semi-annual review results of 
the world's leading index company MSCI, B.Duck Semk has been included as an constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong 
Micro Cap Index. Relevant adjustments will be made after the market closes on 30 November 2023. 
 
According to the Frost & Sullivan Report for 2022, B.Duck Semk is the largest character IP company in China in terms of 
character IP revenue. Since the creation of B.Duck in 2005, it has more than ten years of experience in character 
licensing and operation. At present, the Group's business mainly includes two segments: character licensing, and 
e-commerce and other. In addition, the Group has also vigorously expanded business in designer toys, games and cultural 
tourism, developed new consumption operations online and offline, and made significant progress in overseas markets. In 
August this year, B.Duck Semk announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Public Investment Fund 
(PIF) of Saudi Arabia and received an investment of USUSD250 million (approximately HKUSD1.96 billion) from PIF, which will 
further promote the Group's current layout and development in designer toys, games, cultural tourism and overseas 
business. 
 
MSCI, a leading provider of global equity indexes, has been widely recognized as a benchmark for global institutional 
investors to optimize their investment portfolios. The MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index is one of MSCI's indexes that 
uses a comprehensive and consistent approach to index construction that allows investors around the world to access 
in-depth insights. The MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment 
of the Hong Kong market. It covers companies with business entities in Hong Kong, good operating results and potential. 
 
 
The inclusion of the Group's stock in the internationally renowned stock index fully reflects the recognition of the 
international capital market for the Group's prospect and its influence in China's character IP licensing industry. It 
is expected to further enhance the Group's visibility in the international capital market, help build a more diverse 
investor base in the future, and bring a positive impact on the Group's stock liquidity and valuation improvement. 
File: B.Duck Semk (2250.HK) included in the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index 
17/11/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1776173&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2023 03:56 ET (08:56 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
