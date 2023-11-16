Manuka, Inc.: Manuka Announces Review of Strategic Alternatives

Petach Tikva, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manuka, Inc. ("Manuka" or the "Company") (OTCPINK:MNKA), a beauty company that develops and distributes premium-quality skincare products that are based on Manuka honey and bee venom, announced today that following a review of its business, resources and capabilities, it is exploring strategic alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value. As part of this process, the Company has engaged ACP Capital Markets LLC ("ACP") as an advisor to the Company in this process.

Strategic alternatives being evaluated include the sale of all or part of the Company, merger or reverse merger. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any agreements or transactions, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful. The Company does not expect to provide incremental updates during the evaluation process unless and until the Company's Board of Directors has concluded that disclosure is appropriate or required.

The OTC Markets review of Manuka's application to list its shares on the OTCQB has been completed and upon signing of an agreement with the OTC and payment of the annual fee, the Company expects that its shares will be listed on the OTCQB.

ACP Capital Markets is a specialized investment bank focused on capital markets and advisory assignments. ACP's Capital Markets unit specializes in private equity and debt placements while its global M&A and Advisory practice supports both public and private market issuers across multiple sectors. Securities placements are conducted through its dedicated broker-dealer entity, Aldwych Securities LLC, a FINRA/SEC registered entity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Manuka is using forward-looking statement in this press release when it discusses strategic alternatives being evaluated or when it discusses the potential listing of Manuka's shares on the OTCQB. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Manuka's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance, or achievements of Manuka could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2023, as amended, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.