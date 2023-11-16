ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astra Space, Inc. ("Astra") (Nasdaq: ASTR) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights:

Announced deliveries of 8 Astra Spacecraft Engines out of Sunnyvale manufacturing facility. These deliveries are expected to be recognized as revenue in Q4 2023 following anticipated customer acceptance.

out of Sunnyvale manufacturing facility. These deliveries are expected to be recognized as revenue in Q4 2023 following anticipated customer acceptance. Signed two new Astra Spacecraft Engine customer contracts totaling $11.7 million in contract value from the beginning of Q3 2023 through today. One of the customers is a major non-US defense prime and the other is an international commercial space company.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

For the three months ended September 30, 2023:

GAAP Net Loss was $29.7 million

Adjusted Net Loss* was $27.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA Loss* was $24.7 million

Capital Expenditures during the quarter totaled $1.3 million

Cash and Cash Equivalents totaled $13.9 million

Restricted Cash totaled $5.0 million

*Denotes Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to "Explanation of Adjusted (or Non-GAAP) Financial Measures" later in this press release for reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

_________

About Astra Space, Inc.

Astra's mission is to Improve Life on Earth from Space® by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra pursues that mission through its Launch Services and Space Products businesses. Astra's Launch Services business offers one of the lowest cost-per-launch dedicated orbital launch services of any operational launch provider in the world. Astra delivered its first commercial launch to low Earth orbit in 2021, making it the fastest company in history to reach this milestone, just five years after it was founded in 2016. Astra's Space Products business offers one of the industry's first flight-proven electric propulsion systems for satellites, the Astra Spacecraft Engine. Astra Spacecraft Engines have extensive on-orbit flight heritage and are available as fully assembled units or as individual components in the Astra Propulsion Kit. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be publicly traded on Nasdaq. Visit astra.com to learn more about Astra.

Astra Space, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Launch services $ - $ - $ - $ 5,899 Space products 256 2,777 963 3,471 Total revenues 256 2,777 963 9,370 Cost of revenues Launch services - - - 28,193 Space products 232 1,071 620 1,337 Total cost of revenues 232 1,071 620 29,530 Gross profit (loss) 24 1,706 343 (20,160 ) Operating expenses Research and development 21,677 32,821 77,154 111,546 Sales and marketing 1,630 4,052 4,764 13,452 General and administrative 9,834 19,222 33,096 60,816 Impairment expense - 75,116 - 75,116 Goodwill impairment - 58,251 - 58,251 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,510 ) 11,949 (23,900 ) 29,249 Total operating expenses 28,631 201,411 91,114 348,430 Operating loss (28,607 ) (199,705 ) (90,771 ) (368,590 ) Interest income 99 616 1,813 1,146 Interest expense (1,339 ) - (1,339 ) - Other income/(expense), net 101 (25 ) 1,654 314 Loss before taxes (29,746 ) (199,114 ) (88,643 ) (367,130 ) Provision for income tax - - - - Net loss $ (29,746 ) $ (199,114 ) $ (88,643 ) $ (367,130 ) Basic and diluted loss per share Weighted average basic and diluted shares - Class A 14,596 14,053 14,434 13,954 Loss per share $ (1.63 ) $ (11.21 ) $ (4.89 ) $ (20.79 ) Weighted average basic and diluted shares - Class B 3,703 3,703 3,703 3,703 Loss per share $ (1.63 ) $ (11.21 ) $ (4.89 ) $ (20.79 )

Astra Space, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands) September 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,870 $ 33,644 Restricted cash 5,000 - Marketable securities - 69,173 Trade accounts receivables 1,553 5,327 Inventories 13,686 4,142 Prepaid and other current assets 15,816 13,496 Total current assets 49,925 125,782 Property, plant and equipment, net 29,322 24,271 Right-of-use asset 10,273 12,813 Intangible assets, net 8,443 10,132 Other non-current assets 1,801 1,701 Total assets $ 99,764 $ 174,699 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Accounts payable $ 7,052 $ 1,799 Operating lease obligation, current portion 3,801 3,800 Contingent consideration 10,000 33,900 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 48,658 42,043 Senior note, net 7,076 - Total current liabilities 76,587 81,542 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 6,814 9,051 Other non-current liabilities 8,301 1,796 Total liabilities 91,702 92,389 Total stockholders' equity 8,062 82,310 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 99,764 $ 174,699

Astra Space, Inc. Summary of Cash Flow Data (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash used in operating activities $ (18,066 ) $ (42,753 ) $ (87,554 ) $ (134,615 ) Capital expenditures (1,260 ) (7,979 ) (9,483 ) (40,043 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ (19,326 ) (50,732 ) (97,037 ) (174,658 ) Cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 11,724 $ 5,859 $ 60,511 $ (124,088 ) Cash provided by financing activities $ 11,828 $ 487 $ 12,269 $ 1,304

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Launch services $ - $ - $ - $ 5,899 Space products 256 2,777 963 3,471 Total revenues 256 2,777 963 9,370 Cost of revenues Launch services - - - 28,193 Space products 232 1,071 620 1,337 Total cost of revenues 232 1,071 620 29,530 Gross profit (loss) $ 24 $ 1,706 $ 343 $ (20,160 ) GAAP gross margin 9 % 61 % 36 % (215 %) Inventory adjustments - - - 10,200 Capitalize launch costs write downs - - - 2,213 Adjusted gross profit (loss) $ 24 $ 1,706 $ 343 $ (7,747 ) Adjusted gross margin 9 % 61 % 36 % (83 %) GAAP net loss $ (29,746 ) $ (199,114 ) $ (88,643 ) $ (367,130 ) Stock-based compensation 4,759 13,748 7,975 43,580 (Gain) loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,510 ) 11,949 (23,900 ) 29,249 Apollo cash earnout compensation - (1,900 ) - 675 Inventory write downs - 1,012 - 11,212 Capitalized launch cost expense adjustments - - - 2,213 Impairment expense - 75,116 - 75,116 Goodwill Impairment - 58,251 - 58,251 Employee retention credit - (4,283 ) - (4,283 ) Other special items 2,090 18 905 2,796 Adjusted net loss $ (27,407 ) $ (45,203 ) $ (104,568 ) $ (148,321 ) Interest income (99 ) (616 ) (1,813 ) (1,146 ) Interest expense 1,339 - 1,339 - Accretion (amortization) of marketable securities (37 ) (99 ) (716 ) 33 Realized gain/loss on investment 5 (9 ) 5 123 Depreciation and amortization 1,546 4,425 4,579 12,058 Adjusted EBITDA $ (24,653 ) $ (41,502 ) $ (101,174 ) $ (137,253 )

