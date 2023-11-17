Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Pharmiva AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (583/23)

On October 31, 2023, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an application from Pharmiva AB (publ) (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market, conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to implement a merger plan between the Company and PEPTONIC medical AB. On November 10, 2023, the Swedish Companies Registration Office granted the companies concerned authorization to implement the merger plan in question. Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares of Pharmiva AB (publ) will be today, November 17, 2023. Short name: PHARM ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530670 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 219373 ---------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.