Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: SIMPLILEARN IS RECOGNIZED BY TRAINING INDUSTRY IN THE TOP 20 IT & TECHNICAL TRAINING COMPANIES IN 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global digital skills training provider, has been named to the Training Industry's list of the Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies. Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares their Top 20 reports on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. This award adds to Simplilearn's multiple recognition's by Training Industry.

Training Industry selected the top 20 companies based on the extent and quality of programs and service offerings, industry visibility, innovation, impact in the IT and technical training market, client and user representation, business performance, and growth. This recognition exemplifies Simplilearn's commitment to providing a highly interactive and seamless learning experience to working professionals in the digital space and empowering them for career advancement.

Speaking on the achievement, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, "I would like to thank all of the folks at Simplilearn for their absolute focus on getting great outcomes for our learners. Awards like these are a recognition of the hard work that goes in day in and day out in delivering joy and success to our learners and when we fail, to learn quickly and improve. I express my gratitude to the Training Industry for bestowing upon us this honor and recognizing our efforts in bringing quality upskilling across the globe."

"This year's Top 20 IT & Technical Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training sector," said Jessica Schue, Market Research Analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies demonstrate high-quality content on topics and skill sets such as cybersecurity, data science/analytics, cloud computing, programming with a wide range of languages, and much more. Utilizing advanced technologies and modalities like artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual labs, these companies take an immersive approach to training and work continuously to adapt and keep up with the ever-changing IT market."

About Training Industry, Inc.

"We make connections." Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations, and communicating rapidly evolving best practices. Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazines, webinars, podcast's, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year. At the same time, the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. For a complimentary referral, visit https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

Simplilearn conducts more than 3,000 live classes, with an average of 70,000 learners who spend more than 500,000 hours each month on the platform. Programs offered by Simplilearn enable learners to upskill and get certified in popular domains.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010 and based in San Francisco, California, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training. Simplilearn offers access to world-class work-ready training to individuals and businesses worldwide. The bootcamps are designed and delivered with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies via live online classes featuring top industry practitioners, sought-after trainers, and global leaders. From college students and early career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and big corporations, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs are ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career and business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1100016/Simplilearn_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simplilearn-is-recognized-by-training-industry-in-the-top-20-it--technical-training-companies-in-2023-301991973.html