The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has used a new selenization approach to build a kesterite solar cell with better charge transport and power conversion efficiency. China's National PV Industry Metrology and Testing Center (NPVM) has certified the results.Researchers led by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) have designed a kesterite (CZTSSe) solar cell through a new selenization approach that reportedly facilitates the direct and rapid formation of the Kesterite phase, thus improving charge transport in the absorber film. Kesterite is one of the most promising light absorber material ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...