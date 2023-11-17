Chilco River Holdings, Inc.: American Hemp Brands Elevates Presence in Hemp Product Industry, Forges Partnerships with Esteemed National Brands

CHATSWORTH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Chilco River Holdings, Inc. ("Chilco River") (OTC PINK:CRVH), a multi-faceted holding company focused on developing high-growth businesses within diverse industries, announces updates with wholly-owned subsidiary, American Hemp Brands, Inc., flourishing new collaborations with companies specializing in hemp-derived products. Distinguished for its adept white-labeling and manufacturing services for top-tier brands, American Hemp Brands, Inc. ("American Hemp Brands") strategically positions itself for substantial growth, aiming to establish a nationwide and global presence through an innovative range of products.

American Hemp Brands, founded in 2018 and now part of Chilco River, is a pioneering corporation specializing in the production of water-soluble legal cannabinoid nano-emulsions. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, American Hemp Brands is poised to revolutionize the cannabinoid market by enhancing the bioavailability and effectiveness of cannabinoid products for both human and pet health.

Boasting a diverse portfolio that includes Cartridges, Tinctures, Edibles, Beverages, Extracts, Topicals, and more, American Hemp Brands' production capabilities cater to all legal hemp products, extending beyond the borders of Oklahoma to serve the entire United States.

Counted among its prestigious clientele are industry leaders such as Calypso Farms, Calypso Extracts, Major Hemp, AVEINA Brand, Rogue Wolf, and YeeHaw Cannabis. The company takes immense pride in meticulously crafting premium White Label products tailored to each brand's distinct identity and vision.

"This strategic approach propels us to the forefront of industry growth, enabling us not only to meet but exceed the expectations of our valued partners," commented Jakob Jorgensen, President of American Hemp Brands, "We're enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to innovate and broaden our product offerings."

Chief Executive Officer, Will Lovett concluded, "American Hemp Brands remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining a leadership position in the hemp product manufacturing sector, dedicated to delivering excellence and innovation while fostering enduring partnerships with esteemed brands nationwide. We look forward to quickly expanding our footprint with notable customer brands, as well as that are in our own internal development."

About American Hemp Brands:

American Hemp Brands is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chilco River Holdings, Inc. which stands as a leading manufacturer and innovator specializing in hemp-derived products. Recognized for its expertise in white-labeling and manufacturing, the company collaborates with esteemed brands, delivering premium products tailored to their unique visions. With an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation, American Hemp Brands is dedicated to expanding its reach in the industry while upholding top-tier quality and service.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.:

Chilco River multi-faceted holding company focused on developing high-growth businesses within diverse industries.

Website: http://www.chilcoriver.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control.

Contact:

Will Lovett

Chief Executive Officer

Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

will@chilcoriver.com

SOURCE: Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/804880/american-hemp-brands-elevates-presence-in-hemp-product-industry-forges-partnerships-with-esteemed-national-brands