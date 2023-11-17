Sweden-based Epishine, an organic PV module manufacturer, has completed a new factory in Linköping. The facility uses roll-to-roll equipment to produce new products aimed to serve low-power battery replacement and self-powered electronics markets.Epishine, a Swedish indoor PV specialist, has completed a new production facility with an annual production capacity of 100 million units of its standard 6-cell 50 mm x 50 mm organic PV (OPV) solar modules. "It is a higher volume process enabled by use of solar ink materials. It combines established roll-to-roll with our core production processes, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...