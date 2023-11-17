BLS International Services: BLS International Wins Another Schengen Global Visa Outsourcing Contract for Slovakia

NEW DELHI, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLS International Services, a global leader in outsourcing services for governments and diplomatic missions, has signed an exclusive global visa outsourcing contract for Slovakia in 18 countries with more than 54 offices. According to industry data, 2.64 million tourists visited Slovakia in 2021, and this number is expected to increase in line with travel trends.

BLS International's extensive experience in providing exceptional visa services has earned them the privilege of working with the Schengen member countries. With this new contract, BLS International will be entrusted with the responsibility of not only offering Tourist visa services and Business visa services but also national visa services, all with the aim of facilitating seamless travel and immigration procedures.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International Services Ltd., said, "We extend our sincere appreciation to the Slovakia government for entrusting BLS International as their visa outsourcing partner. This collaboration reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to delivering efficient, secure visa services. Aligned with the core Schengen principles, we are eager to enhance the visa application experience for all, setting new industry benchmarks through innovation and customer-centric solutions. As Slovakia emerges as an enticing and fascinating new tourism destination, significantly contributing to the growth of the travel industry, we are keen to play our part. This endeavor harmonizes perfectly with our core values of excellence, efficiency, and security."

Notably, this achievement marks a significant addition to BLS International's portfolio of Schengen countries. The company already collaborates with Schengen member states such as Hungary, Portugal, Poland, Spain, Germany and Italy, offering a wide range of visa and consular services. Slovakia's inclusion in this elite group further solidifies BLS International's position as a trusted partner for governments and visa applicants alike.

About BLS International:

BLS International Services Ltd. is a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies and consulates. The Company has an extensive network of more than 50,000 centers globally with a robust strength of over 60,000 employees that provide consular, biometrics, and citizen services. BLS has processed over 220 million applications to date globally.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bls-international-wins-another-schengen-global-visa-outsourcing-contract-for-slovakia-301992014.html