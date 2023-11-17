Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Announces Certificate of Conformity with the Clean Air Act

OSCEOLA, AR / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2023 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), ("EVTV" or "the Company"), announced today that it has received a certificate of conformity with the Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for its recently launched Bumble Bee all-electric school bus.

Phillip Oldridge, Chief Executive Officer of Envirotech Vehicles, commented, "We are excited to have received this important seal of approval from the EPA. The school bus market is prime for fleet electrification given the direct benefits that electric school buses bring to the health and well-being of America's youth. Conformity with the EPA's Clean Air Act evidences the strength of our processes and procedures in bringing a new electric vehicle to market. We very much look forward to showcasing the vehicle to prospective customers in the months ahead and seeing it on the road in the back half of next year."

Last week, EVTV announced the launch of Bumble Bee, which is now available for pre-order and is expected to come to market in Q3 2024. The Certificate of Conformity is a requirement that certifies that a vehicle class conforms to EPA requirements, including the emission standards the motor vehicle has been certified to.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built, zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. EVTV serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and academic institutions to meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. EVTV's vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel-price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information, visit www.evtvusa.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

