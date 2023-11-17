Probe Card Market Size to Grow USD 3884.3 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Probe Card Market is Segmented by Type (Cantilever Probe Card, Vertical Probe Card , MEMS Probe Card), by Application (Foundry & Logic, DRAM , Flash, Parametric, Others (RF/MMW/Radar, etc.)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Electronics & Electrical .

The global Probe Card Market was valued at USD 2478.8 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 3884.3 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-12127/Global_Probe_Card

Major Trends Influencing the growth of the Probe Card Market:

A number of reasons, such as the ongoing developments in semiconductor technology, the increased complexity and miniaturization of integrated circuits, and the rising need for high-performance electronic devices, are driving the expansion of the probe card market.

The need for accurate and effective testing solutions, such as Probe Cards, increases as semiconductor makers work to create chips that are both smaller and more powerful. This is necessary to guarantee the quality and dependability of these cutting-edge semiconductor components.

Furthermore, as new technologies like 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence require sophisticated testing methodologies to meet strict performance standards, the proliferation of applications in these areas is driving the market for probe cards to grow steadily.

Buy Now for Single User: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-12127&lic=single-user

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL PROBE CARD MARKET:

The market for probe cards is expanding due in large part to the unrelenting push for integrated circuit miniaturization and greater integration. The distance between individual components on a semiconductor wafer gets smaller as electrical devices get more powerful and smaller, hence finer pitches and higher precision are needed for Probe Cards. The need for sophisticated and specialized Probe Card solutions stems from the necessity of Probe Cards' ability to make precise electrical contact with closely spaced bond pads in order to evaluate the operation and performance of these tiny integrated circuits.

The market for probe cards is mostly driven by the growing complexity of semiconductor devices . Many functions, including sensors, processors, and communication modules, are combined onto a single chip in modern electronic systems. This intricacy makes thorough testing necessary in order to find and fix any possible flaws or performance problems. In order to precisely evaluate the electrical properties and functionality of a semiconductor device across its many components and guarantee the overall quality of the integrated circuits, probe cards are essential to this testing procedure.

The market for probe cards is being driven by the emergence of System-in-Package (SiP) technology , which integrates several processors into a single package. SiP technology allows electrical gadgets to have smaller form factors and more functionality. However, evaluating the integrated components inside a SiP package calls for specific testing methods, and SiP topologies provide special issues that Probe Cards are designed to meet, like complicated interconnects and varying die sizes.

The semiconductor industry is known for its requirement for reliable and accurate testing solutions at a reasonable cost. In order to meet this demand, Probe Cards are essential because they provide effective testing procedures that lower production costs by assisting in the early detection of problems in the manufacturing cycle. Probe Cards are an appealing choice for semiconductor makers who want to strike a compromise between the necessity of thorough testing and the financial benefits of mass manufacturing because of their affordability.

The market for probe cards is being driven by the emergence of System-in-Package (SiP) technology, which integrates several processors into a single package. SiP technology allows electrical gadgets to have smaller form factors and more functionality. However, evaluating the integrated components inside a SiP package calls for specific testing methods, and SiP topologies provide special issues that Probe Cards are designed to meet, like complicated interconnects and varying die sizes.

Probe Card market growth is aided by the expansion of semiconductor production globally, which is fueled by the need for electronic components in a variety of industries and geographical areas. Testing solutions that can adapt to various manufacturing environments and standards are increasingly needed as semiconductor fabrication facilities (fabs) spread throughout the world. As a crucial component of the semiconductor testing process, probe cards are being used more often in both existing and developing semiconductor manufacturing centers.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-12127/global-probe-card

PROBE CARD MARKET SHARE:

It is anticipated that APAC will increase significantly. Furthermore, the region's need for integrated circuits (ICs) has increased due to developments in wired and wireless technologies, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things, and the growing usage of electronics in the automobile industry. Refined integrated circuits (ICs) with increased application capabilities are in high demand. Therefore, over the projected period, the expansion of the regional market will be driven by these factors, which are also boosting the need for new fabs that can manufacture ICs.

Get Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-12127/Global_Probe_Card

Key Players:

FormFactor

SV Probe

Microfriend

Korea Instrument

Feinmetall

Synergie Cad Probe

Will Technology

TSE

TIPS Messtechnik GmbH

MJC

JEM

STAr Technologies, Inc.

MaxOne

Shenzhen DGT

Suzhou Silicon Test System

CHPT

Micronics Japan (MJC)

Technoprobe S.p.A.

Japan Electronic Materials (JEM)

MPI Corporation

Buy Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-12127/Global_Probe_Card

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Guide Plates for Probe Card Market

- LCD Driver Probe Card Market

- RF Probes & Systems Market

- Space Transformer (ST) for Probe Card Market

- Standard Probe Card Market

- Advanced Probe Card Market

- Cantilever Type MEMS Probe Cards Market

- Probe Card for Wafer Testing market is projected to reach USD 2415.5 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1827 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Parametric Probe Card Market

- Logic Test Probe Card market was valued at USD 1077.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1983.9 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Membrane Probe Card Market

- Wafer Probe Card Market

- Advanced Probe Card Market

- Semiconductor Probe Card Market

- Probe Card Cleaning Sheet Market

- Probe Card Connectors market is projected to reach USD 4170.2 million in 2029, increasing from USD 2659 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.6% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Ceramic Substrate for Probe Card Market

- Logic Test Probe Card market was valued at USD 1077.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 1983.9 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- LSI Test Probe Card Market

- Automobile Probe Card Market

- Printed Electronics market was valued at USD 2386.5 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 5428.4 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

- Test and Measurement Equipment market is projected to reach USD 18710 million in 2029, increasing from USD 11810 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.4% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- PCB & PCBA market size is estimated to be worth USD 75300 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 91500 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the review period.

- Printed Circuit Board (PCB) E-scrap Recycling market is projected to grow from USD 605.1 million in 2023 to USD 933.9 million by 2029, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period.

- Printed Circuit Board market was valued at USD 70850 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 90930 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2027.

- PCB Waste Services Market

- Electronic Special Germane GeH4 Market

- Pro AV market is projected to reach USD 3559.3 million in 2029, increasing from USD 2677.7 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 4.1% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Bipolar Plates market was valued at USD 397 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 880.1 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- Semiconductor Liquid Filters Market

- Bidirectional Power Supply Market

- MagSafe Accessories Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatespins/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/43

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/44

https://reports.valuates.com/sitemap/html/reports/45

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/probe-card-market-size-to-grow-usd-3884-3-million-by-2029-at-a-cagr-of-6-5--valuates-reports-301992026.html