Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023) - Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX: VR8) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 175 mining companies and more than 500 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on November 20-21.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here:

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Vanadium Resources Limited

VR8 is focused on developing our flagship projects, the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium project and the Tweefontein Processing project, which are strategically located 15 km apart within the renowned Bushveld Geological Complex in South Africa. The processing site lies in the heart of the renowned Steelpoort Valley where multiple world class mining and processing operations are situated.Our unique value proposition lies in our ability to tap into our Mineral Resources to provide a reliable and secure supply of vanadium to meet global market demands. Our vision extends far beyond the immediate future; it encompasses a future where steel is stronger, industries are more robust, and the environment is better protected.Steelpoortdrift boasts a substantial vanadium deposit for generations to come with a Mineral Resource of 680 million tons at an average in-situ grade of 0.70% V2O5 (equivalent to 4.74 million tons of contained metal) and a Proved and Probable Ore Reserve of 77 million tons at an average in-situ grade of 0.72% V2O5 (equivalent to 0.55 million tons of contained metal) . From Steelpoortdrift, the Company will produce a vanadium rich concentrate that will then be transported to our nearby state of the art Salt Roast Leach Plant at Tweefontein where it will be processed to produce up to 18,000t of Vanadium Pentoxide per annum.At the proposed throughput rates of concentrate for our Tweefontein operations, the Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project has capacity to produce the required concentrate for a substantial lifespan of over 180 years. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to shaping a sustainable and innovative future.The Company is currently completing FEED activities, building the project development and execution team, securing debt financing and partnering with strategic groups to ensure the maximum value of the project is unlocked and prepare the Project for Final Investment Decision.

For additional Information, please contact:

Vanadium Resources Limited

