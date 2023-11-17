Anzeige
Freitag, 17.11.2023
Nächste Kursrakete vom Entdeckerteam von American Lithium und American Battery Property?
WKN: A3CT5N | ISIN: SE0015988274
Frankfurt
17.11.23
09:15 Uhr
0,097 Euro
+0,006
+6,13 %
17.11.2023 | 13:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of PILA PHARMA AB (584/23)

With effect from November 20, 2023, the subscription rights in PILA PHARMA AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including November 29, 2023. 


Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   PILA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021888              
Order book ID:  311793                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 20, 2023, the paid subscription shares in PILA PHARMA
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   PILA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021021896              
Order book ID:  311792                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
